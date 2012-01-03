Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,880
- 76,376 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 180,245 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Phaeton searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Phaeton
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Phaeton
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.848 Reviews
Report abuse
bsdtwd,03/01/2012
Aside from a few switches, lack of auto chestnut covers on front air vents, massage ac/heated seats all the way around and about $80,000 you can SETTLE for an Audi A8L or a Bentley Flying Spur. The Phaeton is amazing. All the above, with soft close doors, a 270 Watt Bose 17 speaker system, a great manu shift tranny w/ AWD makes it a dream car in stealth mode. Best thing I've ever driven. A True Luxury Rocket. Found a 2005 with 29k miles. Gotta go drive it. Get'em before they're gone. Best Lux Bargain Going. VW should try again with 2013. Sells well in Europe. Bring on the auto bahn.
Related Volkswagen Phaeton info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500h 2014
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2016
- Used BMW ActiveHybrid 7 2011
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2016
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2011
- Used GMC Savana 2016
- Used GMC Savana 2013
- Used Porsche Macan 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 2011
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2018
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2018
- Used Dodge Dart 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Naperville IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Boca Raton FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack York PA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Raleigh NC
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Bronx NY
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Sarasota FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Austin TX
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Mobile AL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Everett WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2018 Cleveland OH
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019