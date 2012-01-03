Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8

    63,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,880

  • 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8

    76,376 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

  • 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 in Gray
    used

    2004 Volkswagen Phaeton V8

    180,245 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Phaeton

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8 48 Reviews
2005 Phaeton is Audi/Bentley indisguise
bsdtwd,03/01/2012
Aside from a few switches, lack of auto chestnut covers on front air vents, massage ac/heated seats all the way around and about $80,000 you can SETTLE for an Audi A8L or a Bentley Flying Spur. The Phaeton is amazing. All the above, with soft close doors, a 270 Watt Bose 17 speaker system, a great manu shift tranny w/ AWD makes it a dream car in stealth mode. Best thing I've ever driven. A True Luxury Rocket. Found a 2005 with 29k miles. Gotta go drive it. Get'em before they're gone. Best Lux Bargain Going. VW should try again with 2013. Sells well in Europe. Bring on the auto bahn.
