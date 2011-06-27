  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Phaeton
  4. Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(48)
Appraise this car

2005 Volkswagen Phaeton Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, rock-solid build quality, exquisitely trimmed interior, standard all-wheel drive, a features list any Mercedes would be proud to call its own.
  • Excessive weight impedes handling, poor fuel economy, premium price for a non-premium brand.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
Volkswagen Phaeton for Sale
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$4,730 - $9,953
Used Phaeton for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It competes favorably with Germany's finest on nearly every level, but without the prestigious brand name, it's hard to swallow the price.

2005 Highlights

Changes to VW's flagship sedan include a new style front grille, new soft-close doors, active cruise control and standard cell phone preparation for the W12 model (optional on V8). The V8 model also receives revised 18-inch alloy wheels and wood upgrades (Myrtle and Walnut).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton.

5(85%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Phaeton is Audi/Bentley indisguise
bsdtwd,03/01/2012
Aside from a few switches, lack of auto chestnut covers on front air vents, massage ac/heated seats all the way around and about $80,000 you can SETTLE for an Audi A8L or a Bentley Flying Spur. The Phaeton is amazing. All the above, with soft close doors, a 270 Watt Bose 17 speaker system, a great manu shift tranny w/ AWD makes it a dream car in stealth mode. Best thing I've ever driven. A True Luxury Rocket. Found a 2005 with 29k miles. Gotta go drive it. Get'em before they're gone. Best Lux Bargain Going. VW should try again with 2013. Sells well in Europe. Bring on the auto bahn.
Those who know it - appreciate it.
russell,07/15/2009
Beautiful exterior; drive for sport, drive for comfort, in the rain, sleet and snow it's a champ, enjoy the sound system, massaging seats and share the story with those many inquirers. Some quirky issues correctly identified by other reviews just cannot outweigh the value of buying this car with some gentle miles, and really enjoying it. It's one of the few unique vehicles that not pretentious, but is truly luxurious.
Great Car!
Jmac,01/19/2005
Best interior for quality, comfort and looks of any BMW, Mercedes,even Audi. Performs well. Edmunds cites heavy weight impedes handling. My view is the extra heft makes for a quieter more comfortable ride. I like having the VW badge. It gives me a great car without the high profile prestige factor.
Best Car under $150,000
GripperDon,11/26/2005
I owned every luxury German car brand there is, plus some great Asian cars. This is the best bar none. The importer did a poor job of promoting the car and nobody know how good it is. VW has treaded the Phaeton a bit better in Europe, but their problems in the USA have caused it to be cancelled. They really hosed the owners, but this car is hard to belive. Its build quality is utterly fanstastic. It drives great, quiet and smooth with great handling, ride and acoustics. What a sound system.
See all 48 reviews of the 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton features & specs
More about the 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton

Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton Overview

The Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton is offered in the following submodels: Phaeton Sedan. Available styles include V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), W12 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 5A), V8 4dr Sedan w/4 Seats (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and W12 4dr Sedan w/4 Seats (6.0L 12cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Volkswagen Phaetons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton.

Can't find a used 2005 Volkswagen Phaetons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Phaeton for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,847.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Phaeton for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,520.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Phaeton lease specials

Related Used 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles