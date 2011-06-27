2005 Volkswagen Phaeton Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, rock-solid build quality, exquisitely trimmed interior, standard all-wheel drive, a features list any Mercedes would be proud to call its own.
- Excessive weight impedes handling, poor fuel economy, premium price for a non-premium brand.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,730 - $9,953
Edmunds' Expert Review
It competes favorably with Germany's finest on nearly every level, but without the prestigious brand name, it's hard to swallow the price.
2005 Highlights
Changes to VW's flagship sedan include a new style front grille, new soft-close doors, active cruise control and standard cell phone preparation for the W12 model (optional on V8). The V8 model also receives revised 18-inch alloy wheels and wood upgrades (Myrtle and Walnut).
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
bsdtwd,03/01/2012
Aside from a few switches, lack of auto chestnut covers on front air vents, massage ac/heated seats all the way around and about $80,000 you can SETTLE for an Audi A8L or a Bentley Flying Spur. The Phaeton is amazing. All the above, with soft close doors, a 270 Watt Bose 17 speaker system, a great manu shift tranny w/ AWD makes it a dream car in stealth mode. Best thing I've ever driven. A True Luxury Rocket. Found a 2005 with 29k miles. Gotta go drive it. Get'em before they're gone. Best Lux Bargain Going. VW should try again with 2013. Sells well in Europe. Bring on the auto bahn.
russell,07/15/2009
Beautiful exterior; drive for sport, drive for comfort, in the rain, sleet and snow it's a champ, enjoy the sound system, massaging seats and share the story with those many inquirers. Some quirky issues correctly identified by other reviews just cannot outweigh the value of buying this car with some gentle miles, and really enjoying it. It's one of the few unique vehicles that not pretentious, but is truly luxurious.
Jmac,01/19/2005
Best interior for quality, comfort and looks of any BMW, Mercedes,even Audi. Performs well. Edmunds cites heavy weight impedes handling. My view is the extra heft makes for a quieter more comfortable ride. I like having the VW badge. It gives me a great car without the high profile prestige factor.
GripperDon,11/26/2005
I owned every luxury German car brand there is, plus some great Asian cars. This is the best bar none. The importer did a poor job of promoting the car and nobody know how good it is. VW has treaded the Phaeton a bit better in Europe, but their problems in the USA have caused it to be cancelled. They really hosed the owners, but this car is hard to belive. Its build quality is utterly fanstastic. It drives great, quiet and smooth with great handling, ride and acoustics. What a sound system.
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
