Used 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton Consumer Reviews

Best Kept Secret in the Used Car Market Steve , 12/20/2009 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased a used, certified model with 60,000 miles from a VW dealer. The superb materials and build quality make it seem hardly used. The buttons, carpets, leather surfaces, chrome, liners, etc all look new. The paint deserves special mention. My silver reflex paint scheme is beautiful. The car is comfortable, with ample room inside, especially the back seat area. The air suspension is sublime. This is the car to have on long trips. This car is truly exclusive, as less than 3,500 Phaetons were imported into the US. Thankfully the Phaeton remains in production, and obtaining parts is not a problem. Servicing by VW is a must. Recommend purchasing an extended warranty.

Better With Age Channing , 10/18/2016 V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I believe the style is beautiful and timeless, although it will pass as a Passat 99% of the time. Powerful engine, although it has a little drag as a result of its weight. Tech is terribly outdated, although upgrading is simple. Suspension is second only to RR Phantom on long stretches, although bumpy roads and sharp turns prove an obstacle. Small electronic issues will be endless. Cockpit is wonderful but I cant find an absolute sweetspot with seat adjustment. Interior lighting is magnificent. Basic headlights are ok, but the high beams are amazing on dark roads. Trunk space is easily largest in its class. Climate control is as good as it gets. Blind spots are large & intrusive. No rear view camera. Sound system is 9/10. Maintenance cost through dealership is a nightmare, but now with the car over a decade old, mechanics are privy to dealing with this type of car, and parts are easily accessible at great prices via eBay. I just replaced my front two struts for $1100 total (with diagnosis & labor). VW quoted me $3200 just to purchase the struts (without diagnosis & labor). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bentley With VW Badges imon_2nd , 06/01/2015 V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I've always wondered what it would be like to own a Bentley Continental Flying Spur. However, the price of a decent used one, currently around $65K is out of my budget. I knew the VW Phaeton was basically the same car minus the turbochargers. After shopping for a few months, I won the bid on eBay for a low mileage V8 model Phaeton at $11,800. My previous daily driver was a 1993 Mercedes 300CE cabriolet. The Phaeton is equal in build quality, more comfortable, has better audio, and handles better despite weighing 1,000 pounds more. The only drawback is gas mileage, which is about 4 MPG less than the Benz. The only modification I've made is adding Bluetooth capability. Updated on 1 June 2016 """""""""""""""""""""""""""" We've been using this VW as a daily driver for a year and 16,000 miles. Total mileage is now about 84,000. The only thing that broke in that period was the driver side rear window regulator. One of the the front passenger side upper control arm bushings wore out. Both items were fixed under the extended warranty. The car was in the VW shop for 3 days, mainly waiting for the warranty company (Solace) to provide the new control arms. The TPMS put up a "Flat Tyre" warning due to a nail and a screw in a rear tire. Tire was repaired and the TPMS went back to normal. If the spare tire is not kept fully pumped up, TPMS becomes unhappy. Looks like the 20-inch, 40 Series tires will be worn out in another 8,000 miles. That will yield less than 30,000 miles on this set. We're still very happy with this Phaeton. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Car as hobby sooththetruth , 05/13/2010 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I craved this car for months, shopped for 6 months, and found a great deal, with remaining CPO warranty. The car is a dream to drive, and the ride unimaginably good. However, you learn that this is a finicky monster to maintain properly. The tires wore quickly because the alignment went out, and there are few places that no how to align it. Without a long term warranty? A transmission is 10K, and the wrong transmission fluid was spec'd when new. The speaker wires break. The regulators in the doors go bad starting at 60,000 miles. This is a car for people with money to burn, and two cars to drive. Oh yeah, the build quality is the burden of ownership, maintaining the dream.