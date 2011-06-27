Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Passat Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,052*
Total Cash Price
$15,553
TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,080*
Total Cash Price
$20,890
V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,455*
Total Cash Price
$21,500
SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,424*
Total Cash Price
$21,042
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,740*
Total Cash Price
$15,858
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$49,829*
Total Cash Price
$22,110
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,365*
Total Cash Price
$15,248
Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,832*
Total Cash Price
$17,230
Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,613*
Total Cash Price
$18,908
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,894*
Total Cash Price
$18,145
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$45,362*
Total Cash Price
$20,127
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,675*
Total Cash Price
$19,822
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,613*
Total Cash Price
$18,908
Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,427*
Total Cash Price
$16,163
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,269*
Total Cash Price
$18,755
TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,489*
Total Cash Price
$17,078
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,365*
Total Cash Price
$15,248
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,052*
Total Cash Price
$15,553
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,613*
Total Cash Price
$18,908
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,613*
Total Cash Price
$18,908
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,111*
Total Cash Price
$21,347
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,798*
Total Cash Price
$21,652
TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,396*
Total Cash Price
$15,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$894
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$629
|$205
|$2,412
|$1,500
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$675
|$782
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,688
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,025
|Financing
|$836
|$673
|$498
|$311
|$113
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$4,486
|$1,863
|$1,591
|$1,356
|$1,157
|$10,452
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,029
|$6,029
|$5,351
|$7,354
|$6,289
|$35,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,658
|Maintenance
|$1,602
|$845
|$275
|$3,240
|$2,015
|$7,978
|Repairs
|$907
|$1,051
|$1,228
|$1,436
|$1,676
|$6,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,377
|Financing
|$1,123
|$904
|$669
|$418
|$152
|$3,266
|Depreciation
|$6,025
|$2,502
|$2,137
|$1,821
|$1,554
|$14,038
|Fuel
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$8,467
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,470
|$8,098
|$7,187
|$9,878
|$8,447
|$47,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,823
|Maintenance
|$1,648
|$870
|$283
|$3,335
|$2,074
|$8,210
|Repairs
|$933
|$1,081
|$1,263
|$1,478
|$1,724
|$6,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,186
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,156
|$931
|$688
|$430
|$157
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$6,201
|$2,575
|$2,200
|$1,874
|$1,599
|$14,448
|Fuel
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$1,741
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$8,714
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,863
|$8,335
|$7,397
|$10,166
|$8,694
|$48,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$1,613
|$851
|$277
|$3,264
|$2,030
|$8,036
|Repairs
|$914
|$1,058
|$1,236
|$1,446
|$1,688
|$6,342
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,132
|$911
|$673
|$421
|$153
|$3,290
|Depreciation
|$6,069
|$2,520
|$2,153
|$1,834
|$1,565
|$14,141
|Fuel
|$1,606
|$1,655
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$8,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,568
|$8,157
|$7,239
|$9,950
|$8,509
|$47,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$4,295
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$642
|$209
|$2,460
|$1,530
|$6,056
|Repairs
|$688
|$798
|$932
|$1,090
|$1,272
|$4,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,045
|Financing
|$853
|$686
|$508
|$317
|$115
|$2,479
|Depreciation
|$4,574
|$1,899
|$1,622
|$1,382
|$1,179
|$10,657
|Fuel
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,225
|$6,147
|$5,456
|$7,498
|$6,413
|$35,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$5,989
|Maintenance
|$1,695
|$895
|$291
|$3,429
|$2,133
|$8,443
|Repairs
|$960
|$1,112
|$1,299
|$1,520
|$1,773
|$6,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,457
|Financing
|$1,189
|$957
|$708
|$442
|$161
|$3,457
|Depreciation
|$6,377
|$2,648
|$2,262
|$1,927
|$1,644
|$14,858
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$8,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,256
|$8,571
|$7,607
|$10,455
|$8,941
|$49,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$1,169
|$617
|$201
|$2,365
|$1,471
|$5,823
|Repairs
|$662
|$767
|$896
|$1,048
|$1,223
|$4,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,005
|Financing
|$820
|$660
|$488
|$305
|$111
|$2,384
|Depreciation
|$4,398
|$1,826
|$1,560
|$1,329
|$1,134
|$10,247
|Fuel
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$6,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,832
|$5,911
|$5,246
|$7,210
|$6,166
|$34,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$4,667
|Maintenance
|$1,321
|$697
|$227
|$2,672
|$1,662
|$6,580
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,012
|$1,184
|$1,382
|$5,193
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,136
|Financing
|$927
|$746
|$551
|$345
|$125
|$2,694
|Depreciation
|$4,970
|$2,063
|$1,763
|$1,502
|$1,281
|$11,579
|Fuel
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$6,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,110
|$6,679
|$5,928
|$8,147
|$6,968
|$38,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$1,450
|$765
|$249
|$2,933
|$1,824
|$7,221
|Repairs
|$821
|$951
|$1,111
|$1,300
|$1,517
|$5,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,956
|Depreciation
|$5,454
|$2,264
|$1,934
|$1,648
|$1,406
|$12,706
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,663
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,192
|$7,330
|$6,505
|$8,940
|$7,646
|$42,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$953
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,915
|Maintenance
|$1,391
|$734
|$239
|$2,814
|$1,750
|$6,929
|Repairs
|$788
|$913
|$1,066
|$1,247
|$1,455
|$5,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,001
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,196
|Financing
|$976
|$785
|$581
|$363
|$132
|$2,837
|Depreciation
|$5,234
|$2,173
|$1,856
|$1,582
|$1,349
|$12,194
|Fuel
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$7,354
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,700
|$7,034
|$6,243
|$8,580
|$7,338
|$40,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,452
|Maintenance
|$1,543
|$814
|$265
|$3,122
|$1,942
|$7,686
|Repairs
|$874
|$1,012
|$1,183
|$1,383
|$1,614
|$6,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,082
|$871
|$644
|$403
|$147
|$3,147
|Depreciation
|$5,805
|$2,410
|$2,059
|$1,754
|$1,497
|$13,526
|Fuel
|$1,536
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$8,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,978
|$7,803
|$6,925
|$9,517
|$8,139
|$45,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$5,369
|Maintenance
|$1,520
|$802
|$261
|$3,075
|$1,912
|$7,570
|Repairs
|$861
|$997
|$1,165
|$1,362
|$1,590
|$5,975
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,066
|$858
|$634
|$397
|$144
|$3,099
|Depreciation
|$5,717
|$2,374
|$2,028
|$1,728
|$1,474
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$1,513
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$8,034
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,782
|$7,684
|$6,820
|$9,373
|$8,016
|$44,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$1,450
|$765
|$249
|$2,933
|$1,824
|$7,221
|Repairs
|$821
|$951
|$1,111
|$1,300
|$1,517
|$5,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,956
|Depreciation
|$5,454
|$2,264
|$1,934
|$1,648
|$1,406
|$12,706
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,663
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,192
|$7,330
|$6,505
|$8,940
|$7,646
|$42,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,378
|Maintenance
|$1,239
|$654
|$213
|$2,507
|$1,559
|$6,172
|Repairs
|$702
|$813
|$950
|$1,111
|$1,296
|$4,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,065
|Financing
|$869
|$700
|$517
|$323
|$118
|$2,527
|Depreciation
|$4,662
|$1,936
|$1,654
|$1,409
|$1,202
|$10,862
|Fuel
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,551
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,422
|$6,266
|$5,561
|$7,643
|$6,536
|$36,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$1,438
|$759
|$247
|$2,909
|$1,809
|$7,162
|Repairs
|$814
|$943
|$1,102
|$1,289
|$1,504
|$5,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,009
|$812
|$600
|$375
|$137
|$2,932
|Depreciation
|$5,410
|$2,246
|$1,919
|$1,635
|$1,395
|$12,604
|Fuel
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,611
|$7,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,093
|$7,271
|$6,453
|$8,868
|$7,584
|$42,269
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|Maintenance
|$1,309
|$691
|$225
|$2,649
|$1,648
|$6,522
|Repairs
|$741
|$859
|$1,004
|$1,174
|$1,370
|$5,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$942
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,126
|Financing
|$918
|$739
|$547
|$342
|$124
|$2,670
|Depreciation
|$4,926
|$2,045
|$1,747
|$1,488
|$1,270
|$11,477
|Fuel
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$6,922
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,012
|$6,620
|$5,876
|$8,075
|$6,906
|$38,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$1,169
|$617
|$201
|$2,365
|$1,471
|$5,823
|Repairs
|$662
|$767
|$896
|$1,048
|$1,223
|$4,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,005
|Financing
|$820
|$660
|$488
|$305
|$111
|$2,384
|Depreciation
|$4,398
|$1,826
|$1,560
|$1,329
|$1,134
|$10,247
|Fuel
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$6,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,832
|$5,911
|$5,246
|$7,210
|$6,166
|$34,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$894
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$629
|$205
|$2,412
|$1,500
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$675
|$782
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,688
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,025
|Financing
|$836
|$673
|$498
|$311
|$113
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$4,486
|$1,863
|$1,591
|$1,356
|$1,157
|$10,452
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,029
|$6,029
|$5,351
|$7,354
|$6,289
|$35,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$1,450
|$765
|$249
|$2,933
|$1,824
|$7,221
|Repairs
|$821
|$951
|$1,111
|$1,300
|$1,517
|$5,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,956
|Depreciation
|$5,454
|$2,264
|$1,934
|$1,648
|$1,406
|$12,706
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,663
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,192
|$7,330
|$6,505
|$8,940
|$7,646
|$42,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$1,450
|$765
|$249
|$2,933
|$1,824
|$7,221
|Repairs
|$821
|$951
|$1,111
|$1,300
|$1,517
|$5,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,956
|Depreciation
|$5,454
|$2,264
|$1,934
|$1,648
|$1,406
|$12,706
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,487
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,663
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,192
|$7,330
|$6,505
|$8,940
|$7,646
|$42,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$1,637
|$864
|$281
|$3,311
|$2,059
|$8,152
|Repairs
|$927
|$1,074
|$1,254
|$1,467
|$1,712
|$6,434
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,148
|$924
|$683
|$427
|$155
|$3,338
|Depreciation
|$6,157
|$2,556
|$2,184
|$1,861
|$1,588
|$14,346
|Fuel
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$8,652
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,765
|$8,275
|$7,344
|$10,094
|$8,632
|$48,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$5,865
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$876
|$285
|$3,358
|$2,089
|$8,269
|Repairs
|$940
|$1,089
|$1,272
|$1,488
|$1,737
|$6,526
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,164
|$937
|$693
|$433
|$158
|$3,385
|Depreciation
|$6,245
|$2,593
|$2,215
|$1,887
|$1,610
|$14,551
|Fuel
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$8,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,961
|$8,394
|$7,449
|$10,238
|$8,756
|$48,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$4,254
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$636
|$207
|$2,436
|$1,515
|$5,998
|Repairs
|$682
|$790
|$923
|$1,079
|$1,260
|$4,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,035
|Financing
|$845
|$680
|$503
|$314
|$114
|$2,456
|Depreciation
|$4,530
|$1,881
|$1,607
|$1,369
|$1,168
|$10,554
|Fuel
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$6,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,127
|$6,088
|$5,403
|$7,426
|$6,351
|$35,396
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Passat
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Passat in Virginia is:not available
