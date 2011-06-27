Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Note on 2.0T Engine on 2006 till 2008.0 cars Markus , 11/06/2015 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 78 of 79 people found this review helpful [Updated Review]: I have owned my 2007 VW Passat Wagon since 2008. Yes, I have experienced many of the quality issues that you can read about in the various reviews here, but most had happened early enough to be covered under my warranty However, here is a word of caution if your are considering the purchase of a 2006 -> early 2008 Passat with the 2.0T engine (engine code BPY). Issue #1: This engine uses a timing belt. You really should check if it has been replaced (along with the water pump), as most vehicles available now will have higher mileage. I knew about the timing belt all along when I bought the car, but when it became time to replace it, the dealership quote of $1200 to 1400 for this service was still painful. I ended up doing it myself (thank God for Youtube and Bentley Publishers), but it is quite an effort. I also had to replace the thermostat (due to an error code .... seems to be quite common at that age / mileage). This $38 part would cost several hundred dollars to replace if done at the dealer due to the complicated mounting location. Issue#2: Please do your own research on applicable Web forums: The BPY Engine drives the high pressure fuel pump from one of the camshafts. The fuel pump 'plunger' is driven by a dedicated cam lobe and VW had a manufacturing quality issue on a number of cars. Over time, a little part, called the 'cam follower' can wear out and cause the fuel pump to start grinding on the camshaft. I immediately checked this on my vehicle when I first read about this, and yes, my cam follower had failed. I was initially quite upset and had left a negative review here, but then learned that there is a warranty extension available. As a matter of fact, VW just replaced my camshaft, cam shaft follower and high pressure fuel pump with updated parts (so they acted responsibly. Thank you, VW). You still may want to check the condition of the cam follower if you are planning to purchase a 2006 - 2008.0 Passat. Starting with MY 2008.5, the engine was re - designed (no more timing belt and different design for actuating the high pressure fuel pump), so getting a slightly newer car may be worth the slightly higher price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great highway car ctf60 , 02/22/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is an amazing highway car; 36 mpg at 55 mph on a level is achievable. The cruise control makes travel effortless. I have had this car for two years now (currently with 79,000 miles). The styling inside and out is eye-catching (my wagon is glacier blue......wow, it looks better than most every vehicle on the road). When I first bought this car used, I had trouble with the check engine light. Was very erratic in my choice of fuel (sometimes I'd use 93 octane, sometimes 89). VW recommends 91 octane. Since then, I haven't varied from this and the past 5 months have not seen this light come on. Suffice it to say, that the emissions system of this car is very sensitive. Report Abuse

Considering an SUV? Get this Instead. Chris , 07/29/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The 2007 Passat Wagon replaced my V8 Touareg. The wagon offers more space and utility than my Touareg did, while providing a much better driving experience. I'm averaging 29 mpg combined and about 34 mph hwy...roughly double what I got in the Touareg. This also turns heads more than the Touareg did new. Any stigma my wife thought she'd feel with a wagon is absolutely gone. She loves the style and realizes it's a smarter purchase than another SUV would've been. This is an Audi / Mercedes / BMW quality vehicle at a Chevy price. Report Abuse

Overall, a great car to own erik12 , 12/29/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my car with 11,000 miles on it, sight unseen from a dealership out of state. I wanted the 4Motion (I live in Colorado) with the sport package, which is a rare find. Aside from several hassles/repairs during the first few months of ownership, it's been a great vehicle overall. The sport package is a bit too firm, in my opinion, but will corner on rails. Problems have focused primarily on electrical issues, all minor. Maintenance is expensive on the big V6, though. Its power is considerable, the bells and whistles are awesome, and it's just very solidly built. The wagon has room to spare, and more. I came from an Audi A4 wagon, but needed something bigger. This is basically a bigger A Report Abuse