Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great longevity Lc , 07/30/2015 GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have the 2004 model. After 11 years and a great ( indy VW) mechanic and regular maint. and oil changes, I've had minimal costly repairs. Maybe, I'm in the minority but I'm holding on to it, with just 115,000. My last VW went past 200,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Trad d In the Car 2016- Emissions Tests Problems nancy wiggins , 11/18/2015 GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Love the handling& has enough power to make mountain trips a breeze. Replacement parts are too expensive for me. Low height is easy entry & a great feature but front bumper & oil pan (replaced 4 times-speed bumps)are too low. Very costly continuous repair on poor US roads.(NC&SC). Bought it to serve as a company car to haul executives as well as a personal car. Works well on both counts.Got the German made luxury edition and have enjoyed the features. The emissions system is a problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Please do not make a mistake of buying a VW mandydj , 12/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Worst car experience ever. Bought a 2004 passat wagon 1/1/2010. Had 60K miles. Every month or two, I had to put it in the shop. Brakes, belts, engine coils, thermostat, both front axels, airflow sensor, a/c unit, etc... all had to be replaced over the 10 months I owned it. Thank goodness I was able to get rid of it before the other well known things go wrong. I got rid of it at 74K miles... heard about the turbos in these cars going out, timing belt, etc.... never again.

Thirteen years old and still going strong (update) jsnoWVen , 11/05/2017 GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2004. Other than a few minor recall items, it has never been back to the dealership; I have an honest, reliable mechanic who has done the maintenance and repairs for me. I have faithfully performed all scheduled maintenance on the car with the exception of the timing belt, which I replaced early on the advice of the mechanic. This car has been 100% dependable, is a joy to drive, and looks good, too. I fully expect to be driving this car well into the future. Update: I have now owned and driven this car for over 15 years. There have been no major problems with the car, just the usual wear-and-tear repairs that come with a daily driver. The mileage has dropped a little in the past few years, but still within the EPA ratings for the car. I bought this car to replace a VW Golf that was 18 years old and had over 200k miles on it. At this time, my husband said I shouldn't expect the Passat Wagon to last as long as the Golf. He has since changed his tune, and we both fully expect this car to exceed the Golf's lifespan with us. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value