Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great longevity
I have the 2004 model. After 11 years and a great ( indy VW) mechanic and regular maint. and oil changes, I've had minimal costly repairs. Maybe, I'm in the minority but I'm holding on to it, with just 115,000. My last VW went past 200,000.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Trad d In the Car 2016- Emissions Tests Problems
Love the handling& has enough power to make mountain trips a breeze. Replacement parts are too expensive for me. Low height is easy entry & a great feature but front bumper & oil pan (replaced 4 times-speed bumps)are too low. Very costly continuous repair on poor US roads.(NC&SC). Bought it to serve as a company car to haul executives as well as a personal car. Works well on both counts.Got the German made luxury edition and have enjoyed the features. The emissions system is a problem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Please do not make a mistake of buying a VW
Worst car experience ever. Bought a 2004 passat wagon 1/1/2010. Had 60K miles. Every month or two, I had to put it in the shop. Brakes, belts, engine coils, thermostat, both front axels, airflow sensor, a/c unit, etc... all had to be replaced over the 10 months I owned it. Thank goodness I was able to get rid of it before the other well known things go wrong. I got rid of it at 74K miles... heard about the turbos in these cars going out, timing belt, etc.... never again.
Thirteen years old and still going strong (update)
I bought this car new in 2004. Other than a few minor recall items, it has never been back to the dealership; I have an honest, reliable mechanic who has done the maintenance and repairs for me. I have faithfully performed all scheduled maintenance on the car with the exception of the timing belt, which I replaced early on the advice of the mechanic. This car has been 100% dependable, is a joy to drive, and looks good, too. I fully expect to be driving this car well into the future. Update: I have now owned and driven this car for over 15 years. There have been no major problems with the car, just the usual wear-and-tear repairs that come with a daily driver. The mileage has dropped a little in the past few years, but still within the EPA ratings for the car. I bought this car to replace a VW Golf that was 18 years old and had over 200k miles on it. At this time, my husband said I shouldn't expect the Passat Wagon to last as long as the Golf. He has since changed his tune, and we both fully expect this car to exceed the Golf's lifespan with us.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I will NEVER buy another VW!
Bought my car as a certified used in 2008. Of all the vehicles I've ever owned... this one has left me stranded on the side of the road the most. It doesn't even matter if it's not a major issue, it costs a TON to fix. It cost me $960 to put in a fuel pump! Six days after I gave birth to my son, it left us both stranded on the side of the road when leaving his dr appt due to the ignition coils... a recall that happened years before I bought it certified used-- but they didn't bother to replace it before selling it to me. I have spent far more than this vehicle is worth on the constant repairs. Can't wait to sell it! Never will buy another VW. Specialized everything... total hassle!
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner