Used 1999 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/29 mpg16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.328.0/475.6 mi.262.4/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG242419
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Curb weight3122 lbs.3201 lbs.3580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Royal Green Pearl
  • Fjord Blue Pearl
  • Elegance Green Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
