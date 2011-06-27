Used 1999 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|20/29 mpg
|16/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.0/475.6 mi.
|328.0/475.6 mi.
|262.4/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|190 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.1 in.
|184.1 in.
|184.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3122 lbs.
|3201 lbs.
|3580 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
