Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeDieselDieselGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG363619
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/42 mpg32/42 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)592.0/777.0 mi.592.0/777.0 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG363619
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l2.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm90 hp @ 3750 rpm172 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.35.1 ft.38.2 ft.
Base engine typeDieselDieselGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.45.1 in.45.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.0 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.3009 lbs.3097 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.4.4 in.4.4 in.
Height58.7 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Candy White
  • Black Magic Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
