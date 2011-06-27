Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|36
|36
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|32/42 mpg
|32/42 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|592.0/777.0 mi.
|592.0/777.0 mi.
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|36
|19
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel fuel
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
|149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
|173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.9 l
|1.9 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 3750 rpm
|90 hp @ 3750 rpm
|172 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|35.1 ft.
|38.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|45.1 in.
|45.1 in.
|45.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.0 in.
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3075 lbs.
|3009 lbs.
|3097 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.2 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|4.4 in.
|4.4 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|Width
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
