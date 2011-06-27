  1. Home
Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Do not buy an Automatic

Scott Maish, 02/21/2003
I bought my 1995 Passat Wagon GLX in June of 2002 for $6000, with 100K. Soon after buying the car, the automatic transmission began to fail. The dealer wants $5600 to fix the transmission, and almost no other transmission repair shop will touch the car. Finding a used transmission is next to impossible. Other expensive items that I need to fix include struts ($1000) and trunk latch ($400). From my research, this car is more expensive to repair than a BMW. The cost of maintaining the car exceeds the value. Buy this car and you are asking for a headache and an empty wallet!

Will Never Buy Another VW

jaf, 07/19/2006
We have had at least one major problem every year of ownership. From bad wheel bearings to broken water pipes. The only reason we kept it was because it was under warrenty for 10 years or 100,000 miles. Of course at 107,000 miles the air conditioning needed to be replaced. I will buy Hondas from now on.

