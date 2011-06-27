Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Scott Maish , 02/21/2003

I bought my 1995 Passat Wagon GLX in June of 2002 for $6000, with 100K. Soon after buying the car, the automatic transmission began to fail. The dealer wants $5600 to fix the transmission, and almost no other transmission repair shop will touch the car. Finding a used transmission is next to impossible. Other expensive items that I need to fix include struts ($1000) and trunk latch ($400). From my research, this car is more expensive to repair than a BMW. The cost of maintaining the car exceeds the value. Buy this car and you are asking for a headache and an empty wallet!