Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

bobpeller , 02/26/2002

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is a great valus. I bought this car off a freind who was returning to Germany and didn't want to ship a car. He unloaded it on me for a song and I wasn't sure what i was getting. It turned out to be one of the best deals I've made. I literaly drove this car from coast to coast the summer of 2000. Despite the station wagon look, it was fast, sporty, and got great gas milage.