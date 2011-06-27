  1. Home
Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best car I've owned

bobpeller, 02/26/2002
This car is a great valus. I bought this car off a freind who was returning to Germany and didn't want to ship a car. He unloaded it on me for a song and I wasn't sure what i was getting. It turned out to be one of the best deals I've made. I literaly drove this car from coast to coast the summer of 2000. Despite the station wagon look, it was fast, sporty, and got great gas milage.

Research Similar Vehicles