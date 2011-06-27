Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

91 PAssat breaks more than it works RIchie , 08/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car as my first car...what a nightmare. The car stereo is immpossible to change and if you do change it, it will cost you an arm and a leg. There are new problems with my particular passat every week (literally). Brakes, timing belts, cooling system, you name it, it can go wrong with this car. Report Abuse

Its Nice Skorpos , 05/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great Car. If you find one with fairly low miles(100K-115K), I would say at least take a look! Make sure to check what options it has! Its not a off-the- line-rocket, but she moves when the Tach hits 3,000rpm. (134hp & 134lb-ft towing a 3,000-lb car)

Great gdawg , 11/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Just bought the car and am well aware of the upcoming costs...but this is the most stylish of all the 90's VW's. It is different and has all the bells and whistles. It is fun to drive and is built with class.

Watch out for this one ceooftnfya , 02/24/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Terrible car, cannot understand how VW has the reputation that they do. The car has great style and has every extra you could want but what do they matter when you can't drive it? The quality is the worst i've heard of and repairs are very expensive. This car is past its time, often repair costs in a year exceed the original cost of the car. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Auto trannies are notorious as one of the worst out there.