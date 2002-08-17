Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

One look at this Volkswagen Passat and you will just know, this is your ride. We here at Global Auto Outlet have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. With only 28,518 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 1.8L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Volkswagen Passat. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Passat with approved credit. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Fulton!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWDT7A37HC061234

Stock: 061234

Certified Pre-Owned: No

