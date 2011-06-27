Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

Long Range Customs , 07/26/2017 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)

At 6'6", the little VW Beetle has absolutely the most comfortable seats my wife and i have ever been in for long road trips. A few years ago i made a 5400 mile trip in 84 hours flat, yes do the math on that one! I certainly was tired when i got to my destination and returning home but was no where near as sore as every other vehicle i have ever been owned! Gotta love the VW seats and interior design! The fuel mileage of the little 1.9L is incredible. At 80 mph for nearly the entire trip with severe side/head winds at times i still averaged 45MPG for the entire trip!!We typically see 42 city and 48-50hwy. I use light weight synthetic oils in the engine and tranny. I run my tires at their max on the sidewall giving me nearly perfect tread wear across the entire surface of the tires. My best tank was 760 miles on one tank! I spent a lot of time nursing it to the top both times. INCREDIBLE!! My only complaint however, is that VW used flimsy "Rivets" to hold the third member together that the ring gear bolts to in the little 5 spd transmission. A couple of the rivets flew out and punched a 3"-4" hole in the lower side of the transmission housing. At about 156k we removed the tranny to install a new clutch and much to our surprise we found the "inspection hole" they caused when they flew out. Costing us an unnecessary case replacement/tranny rebuild! We drilled out the remaining rivets and installed the recommended API bolt kit and all is good! It has absolutely ran like a swiss watch before and after that. Can't say enough about the little TDI beetles, love'em!! We liked it so much i am heading to purchase another one as ours was just hit in the front end by another driver and was totaled. All occupants we completely safe thanks to the Beetles design!! :{)