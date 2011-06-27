Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

GREAT LITTLE SPEEDY CAR!! JACK , 09/26/2017 Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have over 160,000 miles on my little beetle and it still drives perfectly. Quick acceleration, can still climb to 100mpg in no time flat. Excellent steering and response time. I've driven it in rain, snow, sleet and sun and it does great. Only downside for us was the rear seats if someone is tall not a real fun ride but the front seats are comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Let Me Tell You What's BUG'n Me steelfab , 09/16/2012 28 of 31 people found this review helpful We bought our 03 Beetle with the 1.8L with about 50,000 miles on it. Within weeks it had an engine light on. I have battled the engine light, among other things, ever since. We changed an injector and a coil pack on the number 2 cylinder because of a persistent miss. This was after diagnosis of codes would not narrow the problem down. Immediately following it began cranking hard on start and not starting until the second attempt. First code said crankshaft sensor so we replaced that. Had to replace camshaft sensor thereafter to fix the problem. Next it threw a coolant system code so we replaced the ECT sensor. After that the thermostat. This car was a reliability nightmare. Never ever again. Report Abuse

A chuggy Volkswagen! Briana , 03/15/2016 GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful This is far the worst car I had! When I bought it at 151,000 miles, a few weeks later I noticed a lot white smoke coming out my tail pipe as I accelerate and it was chugging during that time. (Worse in winter). It faced a lot oil leaks and found out I had coolant leak too. I tried to get this oil leak under control after 3 repairs and still hasn't been fixed and spent slightly over $1,000 for that same oil problem. Oi! She was an oil eater! Until I finally got a tune up, that helped the chugging to stop, but then still got blue smoke coming out tail pipe. Not to mention, this is a turbo engine. My mechanic who specialize in European cars mentioned that turbo goes out every 75,000 miles. A turbo itself is $700 and labor? Probably $1,000. Eventhough, two Volkswagen dealerships told me I needed a new engine. Sitting in that driver bucket seat is uncomfortable. My lower back started to feel the burning and aching. The headlights are always loose, the rubber sealing doesn't reattach properly. The lightbulbs? They burn out frequently. My CD player skips or stops music for few seconds. I always had fast right turn blinker...even with all lightbulbs seemed to work. Too many problems! I'm not totally against the beetle, but she was a real BUGGER! Not buying VW again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Coil Packs, Coil Packs, Coil Packs. Dozier450 , 02/11/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased this 2003 Beetle with 39k on 12-31-08 for daughter. I've had to replace three coil packs, the 4th was already replaced when the car was purchased. VW had a problem with issue, but told me this car was not covered under the recall back during 2003. I was also told that I could take this car to the dealer and pay $100.00 to get the codes read and if I keep the receipts and if they ever do recall this issue, then I could send in for a refund. I decided to use the $100.00 code fee and purchase new coil packs. I did buy a code scanner off of eBay for less than $30.00, it reads and clears the Check Engine Light after you make the repair. This car has the 1.8T engine. Report Abuse