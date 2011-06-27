Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta Sedan
2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,770*
Total Cash Price
$14,481
1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,014*
Total Cash Price
$19,450
2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,299*
Total Cash Price
$20,018
1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,335*
Total Cash Price
$19,592
1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,412*
Total Cash Price
$14,765
1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,127*
Total Cash Price
$14,197
2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,584*
Total Cash Price
$20,586
1.8T SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,127*
Total Cash Price
$14,197
2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,837*
Total Cash Price
$17,604
2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,231*
Total Cash Price
$16,894
1.4T SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,408*
Total Cash Price
$18,740
1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,765*
Total Cash Price
$18,456
1.8T SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,837*
Total Cash Price
$17,604
2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,055*
Total Cash Price
$15,049
1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,516*
Total Cash Price
$17,462
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,982*
Total Cash Price
$15,901
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,837*
Total Cash Price
$17,604
1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,837*
Total Cash Price
$17,604
Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,978*
Total Cash Price
$19,876
1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$45,620*
Total Cash Price
$20,160
Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL
2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,304*
Total Cash Price
$16,043
2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,770*
Total Cash Price
$14,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,885
|$1,545
|$820
|$310
|$2,479
|$7,039
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$969
|Financing
|$779
|$626
|$463
|$290
|$105
|$2,263
|Depreciation
|$3,937
|$1,473
|$1,296
|$1,150
|$1,031
|$8,887
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,807
|$6,230
|$5,323
|$4,672
|$6,737
|$32,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|Maintenance
|$2,532
|$2,076
|$1,101
|$416
|$3,329
|$9,454
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,302
|Financing
|$1,047
|$841
|$622
|$389
|$141
|$3,040
|Depreciation
|$5,288
|$1,978
|$1,741
|$1,544
|$1,385
|$11,937
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,173
|$8,368
|$7,150
|$6,275
|$9,049
|$44,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$2,606
|$2,136
|$1,134
|$429
|$3,426
|$9,730
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,108
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,340
|Financing
|$1,077
|$866
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,129
|Depreciation
|$5,443
|$2,036
|$1,792
|$1,589
|$1,426
|$12,285
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,557
|$8,612
|$7,359
|$6,458
|$9,313
|$45,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$2,550
|$2,091
|$1,110
|$420
|$3,353
|$9,523
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,062
|Depreciation
|$5,327
|$1,993
|$1,754
|$1,555
|$1,395
|$12,024
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,269
|$8,429
|$7,202
|$6,320
|$9,115
|$44,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$1,922
|$1,576
|$836
|$316
|$2,527
|$7,177
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$817
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$988
|Financing
|$795
|$639
|$472
|$295
|$107
|$2,308
|Depreciation
|$4,014
|$1,502
|$1,322
|$1,172
|$1,051
|$9,062
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,000
|$6,352
|$5,428
|$4,763
|$6,869
|$33,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$1,515
|$804
|$304
|$2,430
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$950
|Financing
|$764
|$614
|$454
|$284
|$103
|$2,219
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,444
|$1,271
|$1,127
|$1,011
|$8,713
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,615
|$6,108
|$5,219
|$4,580
|$6,605
|$32,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,828
|Maintenance
|$2,680
|$2,197
|$1,166
|$441
|$3,524
|$10,006
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,108
|$890
|$658
|$412
|$149
|$3,218
|Depreciation
|$5,597
|$2,094
|$1,843
|$1,634
|$1,466
|$12,634
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,942
|$8,857
|$7,568
|$6,641
|$9,577
|$46,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$1,515
|$804
|$304
|$2,430
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$950
|Financing
|$764
|$614
|$454
|$284
|$103
|$2,219
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,444
|$1,271
|$1,127
|$1,011
|$8,713
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,615
|$6,108
|$5,219
|$4,580
|$6,605
|$32,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$1,879
|$997
|$377
|$3,013
|$8,557
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,178
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,786
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,397
|$1,254
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,923
|$7,574
|$6,472
|$5,679
|$8,190
|$39,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$4,783
|Maintenance
|$2,199
|$1,803
|$957
|$362
|$2,892
|$8,212
|Repairs
|$600
|$696
|$813
|$951
|$1,111
|$4,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,131
|Financing
|$909
|$731
|$540
|$338
|$123
|$2,641
|Depreciation
|$4,593
|$1,718
|$1,512
|$1,341
|$1,203
|$10,368
|Fuel
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,442
|$7,269
|$6,211
|$5,450
|$7,860
|$38,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$2,439
|$2,000
|$1,061
|$401
|$3,208
|$9,109
|Repairs
|$665
|$772
|$902
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,008
|$810
|$599
|$375
|$136
|$2,929
|Depreciation
|$5,095
|$1,906
|$1,678
|$1,488
|$1,335
|$11,501
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,692
|$8,063
|$6,889
|$6,046
|$8,719
|$42,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,225
|Maintenance
|$2,402
|$1,970
|$1,045
|$395
|$3,159
|$8,971
|Repairs
|$655
|$761
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$4,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,235
|Financing
|$993
|$798
|$590
|$369
|$134
|$2,885
|Depreciation
|$5,018
|$1,877
|$1,652
|$1,465
|$1,314
|$11,327
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,500
|$7,940
|$6,785
|$5,954
|$8,587
|$41,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$1,879
|$997
|$377
|$3,013
|$8,557
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,178
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,786
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,397
|$1,254
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,923
|$7,574
|$6,472
|$5,679
|$8,190
|$39,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$4,260
|Maintenance
|$1,959
|$1,606
|$852
|$322
|$2,576
|$7,315
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$724
|$847
|$990
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,007
|Financing
|$810
|$651
|$481
|$301
|$109
|$2,352
|Depreciation
|$4,092
|$1,531
|$1,347
|$1,195
|$1,072
|$9,236
|Fuel
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$6,169
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,192
|$6,474
|$5,532
|$4,855
|$7,001
|$34,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,273
|$1,863
|$989
|$374
|$2,989
|$8,488
|Repairs
|$620
|$720
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$4,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,169
|Financing
|$940
|$755
|$558
|$349
|$127
|$2,729
|Depreciation
|$4,748
|$1,776
|$1,563
|$1,386
|$1,244
|$10,717
|Fuel
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,474
|$1,518
|$7,159
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,826
|$7,513
|$6,419
|$5,633
|$8,124
|$39,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$1,697
|$900
|$340
|$2,722
|$7,729
|Repairs
|$564
|$655
|$765
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$880
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,064
|Financing
|$856
|$688
|$508
|$318
|$115
|$2,485
|Depreciation
|$4,323
|$1,617
|$1,424
|$1,262
|$1,132
|$9,759
|Fuel
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$6,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,769
|$6,841
|$5,845
|$5,130
|$7,398
|$35,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$1,879
|$997
|$377
|$3,013
|$8,557
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,178
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,786
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,397
|$1,254
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,923
|$7,574
|$6,472
|$5,679
|$8,190
|$39,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$2,292
|$1,879
|$997
|$377
|$3,013
|$8,557
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,178
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,786
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,397
|$1,254
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,923
|$7,574
|$6,472
|$5,679
|$8,190
|$39,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,627
|Maintenance
|$2,587
|$2,121
|$1,126
|$426
|$3,402
|$9,661
|Repairs
|$706
|$819
|$956
|$1,119
|$1,308
|$4,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,070
|$860
|$636
|$398
|$144
|$3,107
|Depreciation
|$5,404
|$2,022
|$1,779
|$1,578
|$1,415
|$12,198
|Fuel
|$1,534
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,677
|$1,728
|$8,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,461
|$8,551
|$7,307
|$6,412
|$9,247
|$44,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$5,707
|Maintenance
|$2,624
|$2,151
|$1,142
|$432
|$3,451
|$9,799
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,135
|$1,326
|$4,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,116
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,085
|$872
|$645
|$403
|$146
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$5,481
|$2,050
|$1,805
|$1,600
|$1,436
|$12,372
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,701
|$1,752
|$8,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,653
|$8,673
|$7,411
|$6,504
|$9,379
|$45,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$2,088
|$1,712
|$909
|$344
|$2,746
|$7,798
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,074
|Financing
|$863
|$694
|$513
|$321
|$116
|$2,507
|Depreciation
|$4,362
|$1,632
|$1,436
|$1,274
|$1,142
|$9,846
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,865
|$6,902
|$5,897
|$5,175
|$7,464
|$36,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,885
|$1,545
|$820
|$310
|$2,479
|$7,039
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$969
|Financing
|$779
|$626
|$463
|$290
|$105
|$2,263
|Depreciation
|$3,937
|$1,473
|$1,296
|$1,150
|$1,031
|$8,887
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,807
|$6,230
|$5,323
|$4,672
|$6,737
|$32,770
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta in Virginia is:not available
