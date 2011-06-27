Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love my TDI!
We purchased our Toffee Brown 2013 Jetta TDI last summer, and have thoroughly enjoyed it. My folks have a 2011 Jetta TDI Sportwagen, so I had the pleasure of driving their car on occasion, and was immediately hooked on its performance and power, with such incredible fuel economy. We have 2 sons, and it transports the 4 of us around very comfortably. I love that the actual MPG is even BETTER than what is advertised. We get about 38 around town, and have gotten 51 on freeway trips. Love the V-tex Leatherette interior--so easy to clean. Just a great all-around vehicle.
VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI 52 mpg
I bought this car on July 30 2013 and wish I had bought it sooner. I love this vehicle. the only gripe I have is the odometer is not constantly displayed in the speedometer, rather you have to page through a display screen to read it. Volkswagen claims 42mpg on the highway ' but I get 52 mpg with 60% highway and 40% city driving' as long as you keep the rpm's below 2,000 rpm's. this is with the automated manual transmission. my best for those conditions was 55.4 mpg. as far as some people saying the interior looks cheap I beg the differ it is not flashy like some other cars but certainly not cheap. this car is a joy to drive on winding roads.
Loved the car...Big problem
Bought the car new..loved the stick,turbo,diesel combination...handled like a proper German sedan..car didn't settle in till 90mph+. At 35K the high-pressure (32000psi) fuel pump failed and sprayed metal fragments through out the fuel system resulting in $5000 repair bill ! Covered under warranty for 1 time but the dealer claimed it was contaminated fuel. Had only used diesel fuel from a high volume station that has city and school district contracts. Come to find out these Bosch pumps are on their 3rd redesign and one of the failure suspects is the low sulfur fuel that has no/reduced lubricants. Owner's manual says not to use additives but if you have one be sure use an additive. ..Up-date 8/19...Traded car the week after this nightmare was "fixed".
JETTA TDI is the best car i have ever owned.
I bought my jetta tdi on July 30 2013 and have loved it ever since. i have 27904 miles on it and have not had a single problem with it. i consistently get over 50mpg driving to work in the morning. the return trip home is stop and go about half the way and I average 40-42mpg.to obtain the best mpg try to keep rpm at 2000 rpm or less. when i have the car loaded with hundreds of lbs of gear and an additional person and driving 75-80 mph i still get between 45-47mpg. with the extra cost of diesel over gas i still saved $1500.00 over what it cost to run my old 2 liter gas trade in for 20,000 miles.
8 Month, 25,000 Mile Review
I traded my 2004 Infiniti for a new Jetta TDI 8 months ago and currently have 25k miles on it. I bought it because of the gas mileage since I commute/travel 3k miles a month. With that said, I average between 38-40 mpg on my commute to and from work. Volkswagen advertises that you can get 609 miles to one tank and that is an understatement. I made it home from NC to the NJ on one tank of gas: 625 miles. (avg speed 70 mph). The DSG transmission is a lot of fun to drive. It offers every-day "Drive" mode or the more exciting "S" mode or for maximum power, you can switch to manual mode. If you are looking for a daily driver/commuter car that offers much more, you should definitely consider.
