Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best car that I have ever own semper , 08/10/2008 13 of 16 people found this review helpful nice handling, more than enough power, sporty feeling, gorgeous interior design, well equipped standard options that can't be found in other cars in the same price range, nice panoramic sunroof that covers almost entire roof - I feel like I am driving a convertible car. My two year old son loves this. Aside from the things above, I was a huge fan of Japanese cars. I have owned Corolla, Accord, Camry, and Sienna so far. But, I don't know if I like Japanese cars any more. Now, I like VW Jetta 100x better than any of my previous cars.

SEL is Sports Car with Wagon Utility NoVaSpeed , 12/05/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful With all the attention on the TDI, the SEL is perhaps the most unsung bargain in the Sportwagen lineup. With the same 2.0T engine (and sporty-sounding noise pipe) as the GTI and GLI, the SEL is a blast to drive. It's loaded with leather/memory seats, dual climate control, Premium sound, Sirius radio, sporty 17-inch wheels, Highline instrument cluster, and a myriad other options not found on any other Jetta. Mine has the enormous moonroof that is actually best appreciated in the backseat due to its size. The cargo space is amazing--more room behind the rear seat than a Passat wagon. Rowing through the six-speed manual transmission and feeling the rush of acceleration is great. What a car!

Pretty shoddy. Lots of problems. Dealers don't care. kingtaco , 08/18/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So, I've had my wagon for about 32 months and I've given up. I've had multiple problems with the suspension, the alloy wheels break from even the most minor potholes. I've replaced something like 7 wheels at this point and finally started buying steel wheels. Those haven't had any problems. The dealers are hideously overpriced and don't seem to care about any of the problems I've had. They just want me to keep coming back and spending more money when something breaks. After another $600 bill for a small pothole I've given in. I'm waiting for Kia to get their 2012 models in and as soon as they do the Jetta's gone. I got 120k miles out of my last car (Honda), but only 45k out of this junk heap

too many things go wrong B. J. Seale , 10/31/2018 SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have gone over board to do the proper maintenance and this is what has happened. We have had to replace the heater core 4 times. Warranty took care of 3 but something is wrong because it still does not work right. The door locks/security system does not work. $995.00 to fix. Developed oil leakage in gaskets. $900. 00 to fix. AC gone bad, $1005.00 to fix. Speed control unit out. $340.00 to fix. Just put it in the shop, probably coil and plugs to be replaced according to the mechanic, $300 to 500 to fix. My chevy truck 3 years older and 40,000 more miles only had a tune up with plugs and wires etc and still running good. Did we go wrong buying VW? Looks like it. Now back in the shop, smoking, probably blown gaskets, and possibly leaking water and anti-freeze. What next? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value