Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

2009 VW TDI DSG Tranny Update adrenalinetdi , 07/19/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Seriously folks, you must have to get this Dealer Warranty replaced. Our 2.0L TDI has a Mechtronic Controller Unit that sits atop the DSG Tranny. This Unit controls and puts a stop to the jerky and hesitation. Palisades VW in New York replaced mine last summer and WOW it has made a significant difference in the fuel economy, quickness, and safety. Now, when I press the pedal lightly, the TDI shifts smooooth and quick. Also, when slowing down, no more jerks. At 58 MPH I get 52 MPG with the AC blowing cold. In the city, at 45 MPH I get 60 + MPG. Seriously, do not let the dealers tell you otherwise. We spent extra money for the TDI for a reason. Make the call and beat the BMW driving uphill.

If you want economy, you must pay for it! bud8138 , 04/10/2013 TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful We have a 2009 Jetta TDI with 115,000 miles on it. It gets great fuel economy, is fun to drive, looks good.....BUT....The regular maintenence costs will negate that great fuel economy, especially if you have the 6 speed automatic transmission, which is actually two manual transmissions in one case that is shifted hydraullicly. It requires regular maintenence every 80,000 miles tat makes one think they are buying a new tranny. Add to that a new timing belt at 90,000 miles that will run another $1200. So you see, you pay for that economy. I love the car but will not buy another. Oh yeah, a faulty fuse holder for one bank of headlights is another $520.00. Last maintenance service, computer indicated a "possible" cracked exhaust manifold, along with some other suggested items. Estimated cost to repair all, $7,200.00. Car unsafe to drive; could stop at any time. Since cost of repairs was about what the car is worth, I declined. Had the car repaired locally for $400. VW's service Dept. Is highly suspect in my book. Following infamous diesel tampering fiasco, VW America bought the car in the settlement. I now drive a Ford Edge. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Still Smooth Sailing After 5+ Years jasonpdx , 03/19/2015 TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2009 TDI SE has treated me very well for over five years and 70K, and I am still happy with it. The build quality on this generation is really, really good (unlike the dumbed down start to the next gen after): the interior is premium and the exterior is quietly upscale and distinctive in a good way. Having heard from some about VW's prior reliability problems when I bought it, I wondered whether I'd be in for some unexpected bumps in upkeep. But this car has been 100% reliable, with no time in the shop except for the regular maintenance, a new set of tires, and (just recently at 70K) a new pair of rear brake pads. And I still get about 43 highway and low 30s city MPG-- above EPA.

Good car, but bad reliability, warranty Carlo Mirak , 02/24/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had this car for one year, and put 40,000 miles on it. The radio stopped working several weeks ago and a radio should not stop working after only 12 months. My warranty was up at this time because I am at 40,000 mi. And was told that it would cost me $980 not including tax and labor! I called the 1-800 number and was transferred to a "customer advocate" to hear my problem. I explained to them that if it was a moving part in the vehicle I would understand but this was outrageous to pay for something like the radio which should last longer than one year. I love german cars, however I am never going back to a volkswagen. No wonder they have 200 complaints out of every 1000 cars sold.