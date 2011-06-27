Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

2008 VW Jetta SE Auto carnut1973 , 01/31/2011 37 of 37 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2008 Jetta SE (auto) brand new. My wife was the primary driver on our Jetta and we could not have been more pleased with the Jetta. In fact, 7 months later I bought a 2007 Jetta GLI for myself. We considered an Accord Coupe but the Jetta was $3,000 less and had more features. The car now has over 50,000 miles on it and still has not had any repairs--just regular maintenace...still on original brakes and tires, even. City driving returned around 22 mpg and highway driving would return up to 35 mpg...usually averaged 32-33 mpg on road trips. Quiet and comfortable to drive, cavernouse trunk and loaded with features. Report Abuse

third times a charm?? 5peedornospeed , 10/12/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful my mom has had Jettas as her past two cars (a 1997 with 170,000 and a 2002 currantly with 100000 on it) both cars have never given any problems out of the normal range of expected maintanence so i decided on the 2008 jetta s as my next car. so far im very impressed, i got it with 54000 miles on it and it now has 62000. i have only owned the car a month. the first week i had it i took it from RI, to NC to CO(phish) and back to RI. the car isnt old enough for me to judge reliability but so far everything seems solid and the car seems very well built. i will update this review once i have put some real milage on the car.

2008 Jetta Wolfsberg Edition ilchqb11 , 08/18/2013 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my Jetta brand new at 0 miles and just yesterday I passed 100,000 miles and I have to say this is by far the best car I have ever owned; however, some people don't realize that owning and maintaining a VW takes a little bit of work. In order to make sure your vehicle lasts a long time it is vital that you stay up-to-date with recommended maintenance and NEVER get work done at a location other then a licensed Volkswagen dealership. If you follow those 2 simple rules you will be more than happy. I've heard horror stories about people buying a Jetta and having terrible experiences with it; yet they never really took the effort to take care of it or take it in for routine maintenance.

Used 2008 Jetta, fell in love on a Sunday! geekygirl , 10/02/2012 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I drove a smart car for three long years. Sunday morning I started searching the Internet, for maybe a new car I was looking for something different but I haven't had before. I ran a cross at 2008 white Jetta, it had no pictures but I ended up going to the dealership before it even opened. The door was unlocked and I fell in love instantly so I traded my 2008 Smart car for the pretty white Jetta. To date I have had 87 cars in the last 15 years mostly high-end I love the ride of the Jetta and the super large trunk which I didn't have with the smart. I am looking forward to many more years and yes cars are cars they all have problems no matter what.