Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
2008 VW Jetta SE Auto
We purchased our 2008 Jetta SE (auto) brand new. My wife was the primary driver on our Jetta and we could not have been more pleased with the Jetta. In fact, 7 months later I bought a 2007 Jetta GLI for myself. We considered an Accord Coupe but the Jetta was $3,000 less and had more features. The car now has over 50,000 miles on it and still has not had any repairs--just regular maintenace...still on original brakes and tires, even. City driving returned around 22 mpg and highway driving would return up to 35 mpg...usually averaged 32-33 mpg on road trips. Quiet and comfortable to drive, cavernouse trunk and loaded with features.
third times a charm??
my mom has had Jettas as her past two cars (a 1997 with 170,000 and a 2002 currantly with 100000 on it) both cars have never given any problems out of the normal range of expected maintanence so i decided on the 2008 jetta s as my next car. so far im very impressed, i got it with 54000 miles on it and it now has 62000. i have only owned the car a month. the first week i had it i took it from RI, to NC to CO(phish) and back to RI. the car isnt old enough for me to judge reliability but so far everything seems solid and the car seems very well built. i will update this review once i have put some real milage on the car.
2008 Jetta Wolfsberg Edition
I bought my Jetta brand new at 0 miles and just yesterday I passed 100,000 miles and I have to say this is by far the best car I have ever owned; however, some people don't realize that owning and maintaining a VW takes a little bit of work. In order to make sure your vehicle lasts a long time it is vital that you stay up-to-date with recommended maintenance and NEVER get work done at a location other then a licensed Volkswagen dealership. If you follow those 2 simple rules you will be more than happy. I've heard horror stories about people buying a Jetta and having terrible experiences with it; yet they never really took the effort to take care of it or take it in for routine maintenance.
Used 2008 Jetta, fell in love on a Sunday!
I drove a smart car for three long years. Sunday morning I started searching the Internet, for maybe a new car I was looking for something different but I haven't had before. I ran a cross at 2008 white Jetta, it had no pictures but I ended up going to the dealership before it even opened. The door was unlocked and I fell in love instantly so I traded my 2008 Smart car for the pretty white Jetta. To date I have had 87 cars in the last 15 years mostly high-end I love the ride of the Jetta and the super large trunk which I didn't have with the smart. I am looking forward to many more years and yes cars are cars they all have problems no matter what.
STAY AWAY!!
I baught my 08 jetta wolfburg used based on reviews, I picked this car over a acura which i regret every day..the DSG transmissions are [non-permissible content removed] and vw knows it.. they extended the warranty to June 28, 2018 or 100,000 miles..plus there is a recall on the DSG transmission but only for cars made Between Sept.08 - Aug. 09.. So I have all the common transmission issues stated in the recall but I have 130,000 (which I thought was nothing for vw) and they wont touch it..even though it's admittedly a faulty part they offer no assistance whatsoever.. they want me to pay $550 for them to change transmission fluid knowing damn well it won't fix anything..(it was changed at 100,000)..what a joke..STAY AWAY from this car or any car with a DSG transmission..its a hazard for my wife to drive with our children or for anybody to drive..it'll cost me more than the car is worth to fix..STAY AWAY!! YOU'VE BEEN WARNED..
