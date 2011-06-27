Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Never again!!!
I have had my 2005 2.5L for 3 years now. I have had to replace the timing chain and tensioners once already. 4 months later I had to replace the tensioners again. Thank god my Husband works on VW's cause if you take it to a VW dealer to get fixed your looking at a $2,500 job and that's on the low side. Now my car has an intermittent starting problem which after days and days of research I see that this has been a big problem for this car and several other VW car's. I have talked to a VW mechanic from a local VW dealer and he has said to get rid of the car, especially the 2.5L. He has been a VW mechanic for 35 years. Needless to say. I will never buy a VW again.
Very disappointed
My 2005 Jetta has 87000 miles, is serviced regularly, but now I have to get a new car. The timing chain, gears, spark plugs, and coil pack supposedly all went out last week and to fix it would be $3700 according to the dealership. While I have loved the design and the drive, it just isn't worth it. The worst part is they only offered me $1500 for a trade in. Why would I want another VW if that is all they think it is worth? I'll be getting a Toyota this weekend.
Great car, but high maintenance
I've had this car for about 8 years now. I'm not really a car enthusiast, just need something to comfortably take me from point a to point b without any issues. It does exactly what I need it to do most of the time. The only thing is that unexpectedly random things will go wrong with it. In the past 8 years, power steering broke, oil leaked, trunk door got stuck, and my favorite, the ignition lock(?) broke so that my key would not go in the ignition. Very costly to get these issues fixed, on top of high regular maintenance costs. Replacing the ignition lock cost $700 + towing expenses.
Decent investment
I bought this car used, 2.0l, 5 speed manual, with under 95k miles. So far I haven't had any problems and it runs great. Overall, the exterior and interior are fine, nothing to brag about although it is a little snug in the back. The car handles well, the power is what you'd expect out of a 4 cylinder, 1st gear is almost worthless. As far as maintenance is concerned, I can do most of the basics easily but the more advanced fixes are not cheap. If you can find one that had the timing belt, water pump, tensioner and etc changed recently then you'll save yourself a couple hundred dollars. If I had the choice again, I'd probably purchase another VW.
Jetta GLI
I purchased my car used with 31,000 miles. Kudos to VW for adding the 6-seepd tranny, larger brakes, stiffer springs, body kit and Recaro seats! This Jetta is definitely worthy of the GLI badge. The suspension is on the firm side, but it's great fun to drive. It is very comfortable on my commutes. As a previous reviewer also mentioned, the front lip hangs fairly low, so you need to exercise caution when parking or when going up ramps. I love the car so far.
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner