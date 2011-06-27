Used 2004 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've ever owned
Been a JDM enthusiast all my life Been in the Automotive repair business 20 years. Then VW won me over I bought this car used with 78k miles on it. Today it has 200k. Its been a commuter vehicle for over 6 years the wtr pmp/belt done at 100k was replaced. Their weakness. The gear was plastic. Replaced with metal one. Besides that its been normal maintenance. Best front wheel drive in the snow up in the Cascades. Best A/C down in Tx where it is now. Grips the road better than my Benz C230 at a quarter of the Price and is the quietest car I've owned even today its quieter than my other newer cars. I just gave the car to my Sis and its still going strong. If find clean then get it...
Great small car
This car is a pleasure to drive! I never have had such a fun experience driving this vehicle, it's great for long trips and grocery store visits. This is durable and reliable, its reponds quickly and effectively
SPORT WAGON WITH MPG
the 1.8 turbo packs a delightful punch while returning 31 miles per gallon. The car handles wonderfully. The best additional feature is the huge cargo area. The interior materials are completely top notch as well. Every time i drive it, I enjoy it more. Everything on the car works better than expected.
1.8t = Solid Car
Put on about 50,000 miles, with a decent amount of reliability issues (windows dropping into door twice, check engine lights, leaking sunroof, failed ignition coil requiring tow, among others). With the turbocharged engine, I'm going to make sure I religiously change the oil every 3k miles no matter what...can't afford to put money into the car now that I'm off the 4-year/50k mile warranty. Otherwise, a great car overall. Not fast, but quick - and it can be made quite fast with basic mods, if one should so choose. Amazingly refined interior build quality, classy exterior looks. Has its rattles, but not a big deal. Fairly soft ride, though a bit of lean in turns as a result.
Jetta.. Worse car I have ever owned!!!
I hate this car. It has been nothing but trouble and VW has the worst customer service. The alternator shut off the first month i had it. The bumper feel off. The windows broke. It started making funny noises. its just endless problems. The engine light always turns on along with every other light. I have brought it to the mechanic about 5-7 times already. I have had the car for only 3 months!!! ALLOT of people warned me about jettas..allot and The car was so popular and looked so nice i ignored all the bad things they were telling me . And now i'm stuck with a crappy car and i cannot get rid of it. I would not wish this upon anyone
