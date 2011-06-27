Used 2003 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

2003 Jetta - Wolfsburg Edition rileyken , 07/21/2003 30 of 31 people found this review helpful This is a great car. It has very good handling and performance. Theres lots of power with the 1.8T Engine. Cars Interior is attractive. The adjustable sports seats and leather steering wheel and leather parking brake are a plus. The overall quality is very good. Report Abuse

Won't buy another car until this one EXPLODES! bradspunky06 , 04/08/2014 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned this 2003 VW Jetta, since 2006, bought w/23788 miles. It now has 196483 miles, still on its original clutch, its fifth set of tires. The first set went via burning rubber on launches for the first 20k of my ownership. If any portion of this car has a problem it would be caused by my abuse. I've only replaced the timing belt twice, and its still good as new. Interior is still as new except driver side entrance bolster. The engine has only gotten better and the transmission easier to shift. This car is miles of smiles for the dollar, and should be tops on your list. 31 mpg on long drives, 25-27.3 in town avg. Keep tire pressures all around at 4 lbs under max, for best handling! Updated 4/12/16 car has 231600 miles, still on original clutch, and turbo. The mileage is now between 21 and 26 depending on how I drive, but no smoke, a bit of oil burning, interior looks fantastic except bolster on driver left side of seat. Best purchase ever, love this car, handles like a dream, best tire for this car is a Cintinauro P7 Pirelli, check the tire rack for proof. You'll be like where has this tire been all my life?! Just replaced the speed sensor, it corrected a stalling issue, poor mileage, and a lack of power, all with one part. Best 527.00 I've spent, first dealer experience, and certainly won't be the last. I am still in love with my Yetta Jetta, and as I initially said, I'll drive it up til it pops. When it does, you'll be the first to know. Updated 4/15/17, car was traded in for 800.00, though I really wish I'd just kept it, instead on 5/28/16 with 236, 847 miles and a nearly completely blown turbo, I over revved it; blowing the seals. It started smoking, so before it became worthless, I traded it. It would've been 5500.00 to replace the turbo, and catalytic converter. Car was replaced by a 2009 Honda Accord EX 4cyl/5SPDR, in two years I only applied 20k to this plastic loud slow vehicle to replace it with a 2018 Accord Hybrid, A MUCH BETTER BUY. Still want another turbo, as the Jetta is still my number one car of choice, the repair bills not so much.

Constant expensive repairs rocketknight , 07/15/2013 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Fun to drive. Too expensive to own! Breaks often, all unusual problems, always over $1K to repair. Engine design is terrible! Water pump broke at 32K miles/4yrs. 2/3 of transmission needed replaced at 100K from the plastic hydraulics reservoir bursting. Plastic parts throughout engine are designed to last <10 years. An engine fuse didn't burst when shorted causing a small engine fire. Plastic parts break when removing to get to broken parts. Metal fuel lines bolted over plastic coolant parts with no line flex make DIY very difficult. Most parts can only be obtained through dealers. Aftermarket parts cause check engine light to be constantly on, only solution is dealer parts @>2-3x cost. ETC. Worth of vehicle always less than repair costs.

Fun little car with some quirky issues Andrew , 07/25/2015 GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful First thing, I love my Jetta. Despite it's tiny 115hp, it is a blast to drive thanks to the manual transmission, great steering and fun ride. I have owned my Jetta for three years now, and have had very few issues. I live in Wisconsin, and this car surprised the hell out of my friends who had trucks and SUVs by its' performance in heavy snow and ice. For some reason, it is unstoppable in winter weather. I am also 6ft 1 and have plenty of head and legroom while driving. I am disappointed with the gas mileage, I usually average 26 mpg combined, but have gotten 31-32 mpg on long highway trips. The biggest downside with this powertrain is undoubtedly the engine. I frequently have difficulty passing or I have to downshift 2 gears to make it up a small hill. I wouldn't mind if the return was excellent mileage but the mileage as I mentioned is somewhat mediocre for a car of this size. My only truly negative experience was an EPC censor that would put my car in limp mode. The censor randomly would go off when I would start it, and acceleration was limited and the car would max out at 50mph. I took it to several mechanics and a dealer and eventually found out that a botched repair from a previous owner was to blame. Just be careful with these cars though, as the electronics are really touchy and can be expensive to fix. Other than that, I love my car and have had no other mechanical issues to speak of. I highly recommend this car as a cheap, fun to drive car that isn't as vanilla as a Ford, Chevy or Hyundai.