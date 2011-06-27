Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
WOULD NOT WISH THIS CAR ON MY WORST ENEMY!
I bought this car 5 years ago after I graduated high school to have a more reliable car for driving back and forth to college. I have literally had this car in the shop for something new needing to be fixed every single month. I had a 96 mustang before this and it had about 50,000 more miles on it and I never ONCE had it in the shop for anything but oil changes. Not to mention, everything is TWICE as expensive to fix because its a foreign car This car has been my worst nightmare and I just got done paying on it. Now the transmission is about to go and now I am forced to buy another car instead of having the luxury of no car payment. If you want something to last, please do NOT buy this car!
Best Car Ever
Well I just got my Jetta I love it. Very Clean car for 95000 miles on it . Its not giving me any problems since i got it . I read most of the reviews I believe if you take care of your car and this goes for all car and trucks if you take care of it , it will last you a very long time like for example i had a 1997 eclipse and It drove me everywhere and gave me no problems bc i took care of it but i sold it bc im 6ft 4in and need a bigger vehicle and it had 240,000miles and i just got my jetta and ima do the same thing is take care of it. its fast it runs good and its a 2.0litter well thats all for now
It's all good
Great little car. I bought it with 166000km and now have 300000km. In the 134000km/5 years of owning it I've only had to replace the breaks, alternator (I blew the alternator by not replacing the battery when I should have), and the rear wheel bearing. The car now needs a front wheel bearing and muffler but that's not all bad for 166000km of driving. I tow large loads all the time and generally don't take care of the care of the car like I should but it still takes care of me, kow. I do change the oil every 6000km with synthetic (5w40?) and replace the oil filter with every change. I also run premium fuel.
Don't Listen to the NaySayers
In all honesty, I'm surprised. Being a Chevy fan all my life, we bought this car primarily for my wife and I'm actually jealous. Like every other vehicle I've owned, there are it's problems but the dealer has satisfied our every repair and maintenance need and more. Vacuum lines went at 90k and our water pump just went out at 120k. We bought it with 68k. I've done almost all the maintenance myself without difficulty. The engine is super strong for it's size (zips past most vehicles on the freeway) and it's just perfect for a small family like ours. Gas mileage can suffer if you like the gas pedal like me, but we still average 24 mpg. I still have a Chevy, but my next car will be a VW.
2002 VW Jetta GLX VR6
The reviews on maintenance costs are spot on. In six years, I've reached double digits in calling a tow truck to come pick me up. x5 alternators, x4 window regulators (3 driver/1 passenger), cat converter, multiple hoses/wires seemed to have disintegrated or melted without known reasons, interior wood paneling is falling off (even double bubble wont keep them on and I used that fixing air planes). Also my black paint job began to fade shortly after the factory 10 year warranty. Now my black car mirrors a dalmatian, which I have begun to explain as it is a "custom fade" paint job. 700 words isn't enough to explain how many problems I've had since 2009.
