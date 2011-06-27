Estimated values
2008 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,360
|$22,698
|$26,483
|Clean
|$15,081
|$20,950
|$24,359
|Average
|$12,522
|$17,454
|$20,110
|Rough
|$9,964
|$13,957
|$15,861
Estimated values
2008 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,173
|$22,439
|$26,180
|Clean
|$14,908
|$20,710
|$24,080
|Average
|$12,379
|$17,254
|$19,880
|Rough
|$9,851
|$13,797
|$15,680