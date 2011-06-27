Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sport Wagon (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,741
|$5,945
|$7,153
|Clean
|$3,323
|$5,292
|$6,366
|Average
|$2,487
|$3,985
|$4,793
|Rough
|$1,652
|$2,679
|$3,219
Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,502
|$2,945
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,227
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,677
|$1,973
|Rough
|$750
|$1,127
|$1,325
Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,956
|$2,987
|$3,554
|Clean
|$1,737
|$2,659
|$3,163
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,002
|$2,381
|Rough
|$864
|$1,346
|$1,599
Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$7,666
|$9,531
|Clean
|$3,775
|$6,823
|$8,482
|Average
|$2,826
|$5,139
|$6,385
|Rough
|$1,876
|$3,454
|$4,288
Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$1,785
|$2,015
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,589
|$1,793
|Average
|$914
|$1,197
|$1,350
|Rough
|$607
|$804
|$907
Estimated values
2002 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,763
|$4,467
|Clean
|$2,207
|$3,350
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,523
|$2,993
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,696
|$2,010