Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 325i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 318i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 325is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1994 BMW 3 Series 318is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,242
|$1,617
|Clean
|$481
|$1,096
|$1,428
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,049
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671