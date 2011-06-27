Estimated values
2007 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,735
|$19,624
|$23,095
|Clean
|$12,581
|$18,002
|$21,122
|Average
|$10,275
|$14,759
|$17,175
|Rough
|$7,968
|$11,515
|$13,227
Estimated values
2007 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,519
|$19,317
|$22,734
|Clean
|$12,384
|$17,721
|$20,791
|Average
|$10,113
|$14,528
|$16,906
|Rough
|$7,843
|$11,336
|$13,020