Used 1996 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Dukes , 08/06/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car back in 2000 with 56K kms based on "good reviews" from CR and thinking this car would retain value.... Paid 16K (can), now worth 6K. Mostly mechanical problems such as bearings (x2), water pump (x2), crappy exhaust & suspension, AC repairs (x3). (~5K of repairs) Not at all the reliable vehicle it was made out to be. I will never again buy VW.