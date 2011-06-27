Estimated values
2010 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,572
|$22,647
|$26,281
|Clean
|$16,432
|$21,196
|$24,502
|Average
|$14,150
|$18,294
|$20,944
|Rough
|$11,868
|$15,393
|$17,386
Estimated values
2010 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,167
|$22,125
|$25,676
|Clean
|$16,053
|$20,707
|$23,938
|Average
|$13,824
|$17,873
|$20,462
|Rough
|$11,595
|$15,038
|$16,986
Estimated values
2010 BMW M3 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,202
|$22,169
|$25,728
|Clean
|$16,085
|$20,749
|$23,987
|Average
|$13,851
|$17,908
|$20,503
|Rough
|$11,618
|$15,068
|$17,020