Estimated values
2014 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,900
|$12,093
|$13,188
|Clean
|$10,348
|$11,469
|$12,488
|Average
|$9,244
|$10,221
|$11,088
|Rough
|$8,140
|$8,972
|$9,688
Estimated values
2014 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,306
|$13,729
|$15,031
|Clean
|$11,683
|$13,020
|$14,233
|Average
|$10,437
|$11,603
|$12,637
|Rough
|$9,190
|$10,185
|$11,042