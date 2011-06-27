Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel Consumer Reviews

Took delivery today... djvinmsn , 08/10/2011 56 of 58 people found this review helpful My scores may be a little optimistic -- I just took delivery today of a Platinum Gray JSW TDI with automated DSG. No warts yet! Traded in a 2003 Audi A4 Avant -- amazed at how similar the two cars looked when parked next to each other at the dealership. Report Abuse

So far so great screenname420 , 03/25/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought car, went on 300 mile trip right out the dealer. Awesome time. The whole family loves it and we are already planning the next trip. I got the manual and I got the 86000 mile warrantee so I don't care about anything breaking down. Triple checked that dealer would cover HPFP failure. Report Abuse

Love this TDi kerriet , 04/30/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased my SportWagen Tdi in February of 2012. I absolutely love this vehicle. It drives like a dream: handling is fantastic, mpg is off the charts (and it is still far from being broken in), creature comforts of the interior are wonderful. I really like the exterior styling. It's a sharp vehicle. Report Abuse

Perfect balance of performance, ecomony, and practicality! bjudd4 , 10/06/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I took delivery of my '12 JSW TDI in Dec. 2011, and have put over 17k miles on it in less than a year! My other vehicle is a '07 VW GTI and although the TDI of course does not match it's performance, I have to say that as an automotive enthusiast I still very much enjoy driving the TDI with its generous amounts of torque. Driving it as I would drive any normal car (a little lead-footed...) I still consistently see 42mpg without a problem, and 45mpg+ if I am driving economy-minded. Had no prob starting in below zero temps in NY winter. My wife and I recently had a baby, and the car seat fits in the rear without a problem, and there is plenty of cargo room for luggage, stroller, etc. Report Abuse