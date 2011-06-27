  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
  5. Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Jetta SportWagen
5(71%)4(19%)3(0%)2(4%)1(6%)
4.5
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Jetta SportWagens for sale
List Price Range
$7,495 - $9,995
Used Jetta SportWagen for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Took delivery today...

djvinmsn, 08/10/2011
56 of 58 people found this review helpful

My scores may be a little optimistic -- I just took delivery today of a Platinum Gray JSW TDI with automated DSG. No warts yet! Traded in a 2003 Audi A4 Avant -- amazed at how similar the two cars looked when parked next to each other at the dealership.

Report Abuse

So far so great

screenname420, 03/25/2012
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought car, went on 300 mile trip right out the dealer. Awesome time. The whole family loves it and we are already planning the next trip. I got the manual and I got the 86000 mile warrantee so I don't care about anything breaking down. Triple checked that dealer would cover HPFP failure.

Report Abuse

Love this TDi

kerriet, 04/30/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I purchased my SportWagen Tdi in February of 2012. I absolutely love this vehicle. It drives like a dream: handling is fantastic, mpg is off the charts (and it is still far from being broken in), creature comforts of the interior are wonderful. I really like the exterior styling. It's a sharp vehicle.

Report Abuse

Perfect balance of performance, ecomony, and practicality!

bjudd4, 10/06/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I took delivery of my '12 JSW TDI in Dec. 2011, and have put over 17k miles on it in less than a year! My other vehicle is a '07 VW GTI and although the TDI of course does not match it's performance, I have to say that as an automotive enthusiast I still very much enjoy driving the TDI with its generous amounts of torque. Driving it as I would drive any normal car (a little lead-footed...) I still consistently see 42mpg without a problem, and 45mpg+ if I am driving economy-minded. Had no prob starting in below zero temps in NY winter. My wife and I recently had a baby, and the car seat fits in the rear without a problem, and there is plenty of cargo room for luggage, stroller, etc.

Report Abuse

One month of pure Fahrvergnugen " driving enjoyment"

bygrace, 08/12/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

As of today we have owned our 2012 Jetta Sportswagon TDI for one month. After owning large pick ups for most of my driving lifetime; I was skeptical about comfort. But it is not a concern at all. The seats & interior design make for a very comfortable ride; even long distance. My husband is 6'4" & about 230lbs & fits comfortably & says he has plenty of head & leg room. We both love the power of the turbo charged diesel. And the MPG is GREAT!!! We have not gotten less than 45 mpg & that was due to city driving & sitting still in a drive through for over 10 min. Otherwise, it has been getting between 47 & 55 mpg on the Highway. Haven't changed any driving habits either.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Jetta SportWagens for sale

Related Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles