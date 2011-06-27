Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel Consumer Reviews
Took delivery today...
My scores may be a little optimistic -- I just took delivery today of a Platinum Gray JSW TDI with automated DSG. No warts yet! Traded in a 2003 Audi A4 Avant -- amazed at how similar the two cars looked when parked next to each other at the dealership.
So far so great
Bought car, went on 300 mile trip right out the dealer. Awesome time. The whole family loves it and we are already planning the next trip. I got the manual and I got the 86000 mile warrantee so I don't care about anything breaking down. Triple checked that dealer would cover HPFP failure.
Love this TDi
I purchased my SportWagen Tdi in February of 2012. I absolutely love this vehicle. It drives like a dream: handling is fantastic, mpg is off the charts (and it is still far from being broken in), creature comforts of the interior are wonderful. I really like the exterior styling. It's a sharp vehicle.
Perfect balance of performance, ecomony, and practicality!
I took delivery of my '12 JSW TDI in Dec. 2011, and have put over 17k miles on it in less than a year! My other vehicle is a '07 VW GTI and although the TDI of course does not match it's performance, I have to say that as an automotive enthusiast I still very much enjoy driving the TDI with its generous amounts of torque. Driving it as I would drive any normal car (a little lead-footed...) I still consistently see 42mpg without a problem, and 45mpg+ if I am driving economy-minded. Had no prob starting in below zero temps in NY winter. My wife and I recently had a baby, and the car seat fits in the rear without a problem, and there is plenty of cargo room for luggage, stroller, etc.
One month of pure Fahrvergnugen " driving enjoyment"
As of today we have owned our 2012 Jetta Sportswagon TDI for one month. After owning large pick ups for most of my driving lifetime; I was skeptical about comfort. But it is not a concern at all. The seats & interior design make for a very comfortable ride; even long distance. My husband is 6'4" & about 230lbs & fits comfortably & says he has plenty of head & leg room. We both love the power of the turbo charged diesel. And the MPG is GREAT!!! We have not gotten less than 45 mpg & that was due to city driving & sitting still in a drive through for over 10 min. Otherwise, it has been getting between 47 & 55 mpg on the Highway. Haven't changed any driving habits either.
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta SportWagen
Related Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner