Vehicle overview

Compared to old-school sport-utility vehicles -- and even more modern car-based small SUVs -- the compact 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen offers much of their practicality without the significant disadvantages. The result is a vehicle with significantly greater fuel efficiency and a nimble and fun-to-drive character that those physically larger vehicles can't match.

If it seems as though the Jetta Sportwagen looks more like a Golf than the Jetta sedan, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That's because Volkswagen's two Jetta body styles only share basic components now; the sedan was recently redesigned to be more mainstream but less sophisticated and upscale. In our opinion, that leaves the Sportwagen, which pretty much carries over unchanged from last year, the all-around better Jetta. The fact that it offers more total cargo room than small SUVs like the Chevy Equinox and even Volkswagen's Tiguan is another point in its favor.

The real difference between the Sportwagen and a crossover is the driving experience. With a lower center of gravity, a European-tuned suspension and a choice of lively engines under the hood, the Jetta Sportwagen is hands-down the more enjoyable vehicle to drive. The fact that the clean-diesel TDI model manages to return hybrid-like EPA fuel economy estimates of up to 42 mpg on the highway doesn't hurt either.

If the idea of a small, sporty wagon sounds appealing, you frankly don't have many choices nowadays. That makes the 2012 VW Jetta Sportwagen all the more desirable, although it also makes it more of an alternative to those aforementioned crossovers and a number of compact sedans and hatchbacks like the Ford Focus and Mazda 3. To whatever you compare the Sportwagen, though, we're confident it'll stack up well.