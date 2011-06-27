Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Thunder Bunny
Simply amazing car... the 2.0 Turbo is quick. It is strong all through the rev range, very little turbo lag. I drive a considerable distance on the interstate, and it revs high at 75-80 mph (turning over 3000 rpm). As such, I have to work to get 30 mpg out of it, although at 60 it gets mid-30's easy. It has an Audi-grade interior and fit/finish, love the plaid seats and they are very comfortable (and heated!). The gauges light up white/grey/red and match the upholstory well. This is the only car on the planet that I prefer the automatic over a stick; the DSG is brilliant! My car also has the Pirelli tires as opposed to the Dunlops. The GTI is a ball to drive, but civilized, too.
Great design, suprisingly not as well made
I've had my 2013 GTI for nearly one year. Love driving the car, performance, economy, styling, are all excellent. My car went in for a 10K Service at the Dealership and came away with a clean bill of health. Then 6 weeks later, the coolant light came on. Dealership diagnosed as a fault with a new water pump part on 2013 models. Significant work removing and reinstalling engine bay parts to repair. While it was at dealership, they identified an additional fault - apparently through engine diagnostics - and it required a replacement intake manifold. More engine bay parts removed and reinstalled. I am now very concerned about the long-term reliability proposition for this vehicle.
Only car I've bought two of back/back
With over 2 dozen cars in my personal history, the 4-door GTI is the only one I've bought two of in a row. I usually like to "try the field", but found my level of perfection with GTI. Bought a CPO 07' in 10', and had no hesitation with replacing it with a top-of-the-line Autobahn model in 2013. $30k does put you in a different altitude for car choices, but a 4-door GTI is unique and perfect. Fits 4 adults, fun, useful, and respected by those who are higher up the food chain. I get several compliments from BMW and Porsche owners on mine. The DSG transmission really "makes the car". Sure, manual is probably best for the purist. But the DSG is simply fantastic.
(Was... Not so) Happy, Happy, Happy - update
Final update on this car: I have had almost three trouble free (well, after the initial "out of the box" problem) years of driving this car, and put just over 48K miles on it. Replaced the original Pirelli PZero tires at 46K miles. All other maintenance has been per the book - the only exception is that I changed the oil at 5K mile intervals vs the factory recommended 10K interval. This has been a great car to drive both in town and on extended road trips. Gas mileage has always been excellent - low to mid 20s in town (with spirited driving) and low to mid 30s on the highway. Handles very well / feels very stable on the road in all conditions. No significant rattles or squeaks yet. All finishes inside and out look factory new. Great performance, great value.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
My most beloved problem child
VW customer service is amazingly terrible by any standard (Beechmont VW Cincy OH) I loved my GTI - for driving not owning. Water pump failure 12,000 miles un-diagnosed engine tick at 24,000 miles that VW would not honor warranty rental reimbursement policy Service department's complete lack of skill sets with managing their customers concerns with any level of empathy or real concern. There is so much about this car that I love- performance, handling, comfort, over all design (exterior & interior) BUT I will never buy a VW again and will tell everyone I know to never do so based off my customer service experience with them (while still under warranty which was the scary part to me) I traded in for a Honda Accord Sport Manual- i miss my turbo, handling and the comfort of the seats on long road trips but I am so happy to no longer have to deal with VW corporate. Oh and no major parts failures with the Honda either!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GTI
Related Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner