Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

no probs m j , 01/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a beast, I never had any problems like these other reviewers, the only problems I have ever had with this car is the with the catalytic converter, and the sunroof always gets stuck, but the sun roof has gotten stuck in every car I have ever scene with a sunroof. So that's not to go against the car. Back to the cat/converter, I had to replace that twice thus far to pass emissions inspections, its in a bad spot (very low to the ground) I find rust takes its toll faster then most other cars, and it is about 700 each time to fix /after labour (usd) other then that I love this, and will be getting another VW in the future. Report Abuse

BAD RELIABILITY AND SERVICE TOMYUBU , 06/19/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I brought 1999 GTI VR6 back in Jan 2002. It had 35,800 miles. After 1 day, the cruise control stop working. The dealer fixed it for free. Then about 2 months later, driver side power window stop working. I fixed it and cost me close to $400. Then about a month after that Check engine came on. The oxygen sensor went bad. Three weeks later, while my brother was driving it, I believe the timing belt went bad, and he had to tow the car. Other than these numerous problems, its an ok car. The VW dealer ship was not helpful at all, and when my brother made a compliant about it to the VW customer care, the operator was very rude. Report Abuse

Your windows WILL stop working. fiebke , 05/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a year, and would love it if the power windows haven't ceased working THREE times and if I hadn't found someone waiting with me at the dealership while getting it fixed who had the same problem. It would bother me if VW would admit to the problem with the design and fix it. VW dealerships are the most arrogant I've ever dealt with. Report Abuse

fun but unreliable vp , 08/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's fun to drive and is thoughtfully designed. You can feel the quality build compared to other cars in it's class. However, my GTI has had numerous problems over the past three years. odometer replaced. A/C leaked into passenger side. replaced air intake/oxygen sensor(very expensive), which is related to it's problem with emission standard. windshield washers frequently clogged. Report Abuse