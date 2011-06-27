Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great little car guymeister , 01/24/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought mine new back in 1998, expecting to keep it a few years. Almost 14 years later it's still going strong and I still like it. The good things about it are that it's fast, quick, and nimble. The seats are form fitting and keep you from moving around. Repairs have been rare, but fairly expensive when they came. The strangest one was the replacement of the thermostat, which 1 garage couldn't even find, and that the dealer replaced for $450. In general, though, it's been very reliable. The only down side to it is that you feel every bump in the road. That gets annoying after a while. Report Abuse

The German Escort sethjvm , 09/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car is essentially a German version of the Ford Escort. It's: *cheap *small *good fuel economy *hatchback *should be fairly reliable Report Abuse

my review nic , 07/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very simple. this car has been great, but that maybe because i don't drive it very far on a daily basis. Report Abuse

vr6 vw4life2010 , 10/29/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i love my 98 gti vr6 only thing i think it really needs is 2 be lowered and bigger sway bar front and back Report Abuse