Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great little car
I bought mine new back in 1998, expecting to keep it a few years. Almost 14 years later it's still going strong and I still like it. The good things about it are that it's fast, quick, and nimble. The seats are form fitting and keep you from moving around. Repairs have been rare, but fairly expensive when they came. The strangest one was the replacement of the thermostat, which 1 garage couldn't even find, and that the dealer replaced for $450. In general, though, it's been very reliable. The only down side to it is that you feel every bump in the road. That gets annoying after a while.
The German Escort
The car is essentially a German version of the Ford Escort. It's: *cheap *small *good fuel economy *hatchback *should be fairly reliable
my review
very simple. this car has been great, but that maybe because i don't drive it very far on a daily basis.
vr6
i love my 98 gti vr6 only thing i think it really needs is 2 be lowered and bigger sway bar front and back
A car with character.
I love this car, it's just fun. As much as the rust and minor issues annoy me, in the end it puts a smile on my face every time I sit behind the steering wheel. You feel the road as you drive it, and with that you gain a connection with the car, as if it's an extension of yourself. As much as I'd love a brand new clean car, I can't help but think it just wouldn't be as much of a joy to drive. 150,000 miles, 10,000 of which are mine, and many more to come.
