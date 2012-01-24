Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

It's a rare combination to sit behind the wheel of a car for the first time and get an instant feeling of both belonging and longing. Yet that is exactly what will happened the second You dropped into the form-fitting bucket of Volkswagen's limited-edition Fahrenheit GTI. The belonging part is the reaction you will get whenever you perceive something special and your senses go to full excitement. The Seating is firm and supportive in all the right places. Steering wheel thick and grippy :) Right arm drops and hand connects with shift lever? Yup. Gauges easily scanned? Yes. And that's all before the door closes with a vault-like seal and then you crank the engine. and witness potent purr. The longing part will entice you instantly.... next thing you know you will have fallen in love with the hot hatch, a quick and eager-to-please lightweight at a time when performance cars were just re-emerging from that sea of mediocrity that was the Sucking late Seventies. Subsequent reissuings of the GTI over the years had all disappointed in some way or another, failing to live up to the reputation of the original– until this unveiling. One of the great engines of all time, VW's turbocharged, 2.0-litre four-cylinder is ideally suited to the sport hatch. Its 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, ultimately, was just as fast and infinitely more confidence inspiring. So, why not just get the regular GTI rather than the Fahrenheit? Other than minor bragging rights in saying you have one of only 1200 in the great USA hard to say how many remain. Why Did the original purchasers spend an extra $6,280 for the Magma Orange hatchback? Well, there are a few performance benefits in the form of large, low-profile 18-inch tires, sport-tuned suspension, snug but comfy heated and leather-covered sport seats (perfect for attacking the twisties) and VW's rather advanced DSG six-speed manumatic transmission. Renowned DSG — the only transmission offered with the Fahrenheit — proves to be a pleasant surprise. The dual-clutch tranny uses direct shifting that automatically engages and disengages gears sans clutch pedal. A computer engages one clutch on the next gear needed, just as it releases the other clutch from the previous gear. Drivers have a choice of using the console-mounted stick shift or steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Upshifts are instantaneous and seamless; downshifts are equally quick. THE SPECS: Type of vehicle Front-wheel-drive, sport compact hatchback Engine Turbocharged 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder Power 200 hp @ 5,100 rpm; 207 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 rpm Transmission Six-speed manumatic Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS Tires P225/40VR18 performance Original MSRP Price: $$36,470 Standard features Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, door locks and mirrors, fully reclining, eight-way manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar support, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio system with 10 speakers and MP3 capability, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, Side Curtain Protection, driver and front passenger front and side air bags\

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: WVWFV71K87W168092

Stock: 11805

Certified Pre-Owned: No

