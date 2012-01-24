Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
- 153,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,250
Vernon Volkswagen - Vernon / Connecticut
GTI VR6 *****SELLING AS-IS ***** PROJECT CAR Recent Arrival! New Price! GTI VR6, 6-Speed Manual.21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDH61J744004569
Stock: UP1285-01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 91,462 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2005 Black Volkswagen GTI 1.8T Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDE61J454029617
Stock: P4029617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 106,581 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2005 Reflex Silver Volkswagen GTI 1.8T Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDE61J254032855
Stock: BC032855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 116,804 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Arlington Nissan - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Clean CARFAX.2006 FWD Volkswagen GTI Silverstone Gray 6-Speed Automatic with DSG 2D Hatchback25/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen GTI with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K26W129691
Stock: 15369P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 154,311 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This front wheel drive 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base features an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine with a Black Magic Exterior with a Anthracite Interior. With only 154,311 miles this 2007 Volkswagen GTI is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7W086027 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Volkswagen GTI comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, an 6-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K87W086027
Stock: 7W086027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 63,979 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen - Peoria / Arizona
This SILVER 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit might be just the hatchback for you. This one's on the market for $9,990. The exterior is a classic silver. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen, 8801 w Bell Road, Peoria, AZ, 85382, Phone: (623) 745-8745, E-mail: sales@peoriavw.dealerspace.com.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K57W133817
Stock: LM001160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
It's a rare combination to sit behind the wheel of a car for the first time and get an instant feeling of both belonging and longing. Yet that is exactly what will happened the second You dropped into the form-fitting bucket of Volkswagen's limited-edition Fahrenheit GTI. The belonging part is the reaction you will get whenever you perceive something special and your senses go to full excitement. The Seating is firm and supportive in all the right places. Steering wheel thick and grippy :) Right arm drops and hand connects with shift lever? Yup. Gauges easily scanned? Yes. And that's all before the door closes with a vault-like seal and then you crank the engine. and witness potent purr. The longing part will entice you instantly.... next thing you know you will have fallen in love with the hot hatch, a quick and eager-to-please lightweight at a time when performance cars were just re-emerging from that sea of mediocrity that was the Sucking late Seventies. Subsequent reissuings of the GTI over the years had all disappointed in some way or another, failing to live up to the reputation of the original– until this unveiling. One of the great engines of all time, VW's turbocharged, 2.0-litre four-cylinder is ideally suited to the sport hatch. Its 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, ultimately, was just as fast and infinitely more confidence inspiring. So, why not just get the regular GTI rather than the Fahrenheit? Other than minor bragging rights in saying you have one of only 1200 in the great USA hard to say how many remain. Why Did the original purchasers spend an extra $6,280 for the Magma Orange hatchback? Well, there are a few performance benefits in the form of large, low-profile 18-inch tires, sport-tuned suspension, snug but comfy heated and leather-covered sport seats (perfect for attacking the twisties) and VW's rather advanced DSG six-speed manumatic transmission. Renowned DSG — the only transmission offered with the Fahrenheit — proves to be a pleasant surprise. The dual-clutch tranny uses direct shifting that automatically engages and disengages gears sans clutch pedal. A computer engages one clutch on the next gear needed, just as it releases the other clutch from the previous gear. Drivers have a choice of using the console-mounted stick shift or steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Upshifts are instantaneous and seamless; downshifts are equally quick. THE SPECS: Type of vehicle Front-wheel-drive, sport compact hatchback Engine Turbocharged 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder Power 200 hp @ 5,100 rpm; 207 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 rpm Transmission Six-speed manumatic Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS Tires P225/40VR18 performance Original MSRP Price: $$36,470 Standard features Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, door locks and mirrors, fully reclining, eight-way manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar support, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio system with 10 speakers and MP3 capability, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, Side Curtain Protection, driver and front passenger front and side air bags
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K87W168092
Stock: 11805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,468 miles
$7,501
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. 23/32 City/Highway MPG 23/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K27W109017
Stock: VV082385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 131,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Take a look at our 2007 Volkswagen GTI 2 Door Hatchback dressed in Red. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 200hp while connected with a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination will have you leading the pack in no time while showing off near 32mpg on the road! Drivers just like you boast about the GTI's handling ability, and all the power delivered when needed and this one looks sharp with tinted glass and black wheels. Check out the inside of this GTI, and see that the styling is clean and sleek, and features premium heated front seats, rear heating/air conditioning ducts, a huge sunroof, and a rocking AM/FM CD player with steering wheel mounted controls. Our Volkswagen GTI offers amazing build quality that also includes ABS, airbags, and more designed to help keep you safe.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K17W113841
Stock: 1917-T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 200,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Hiley Volkswagen of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K27W025669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,788$1,454 Below Market
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ3EW000179
Stock: 6143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,338 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,990$1,173 Below Market
I-Deal Cars - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1BW321727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,262 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,445$882 Below Market
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler United Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn is proudly offered by Laurel BMW of Westmont Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This low mileage Volkswagen GTI has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI: The GTI sticks with its model heritage, offering surprisingly quick acceleration and crisp handling while sipping fuel. Handling has been improved again in the latest GTI, to give it a lighter, quicker feel, yet the GTI still offers interior appointments that are more premium compared to other sporty small cars and safety and entertainment features that are otherwise in the realm of luxury vehicles. Price is a big selling point for the GTI as well; starting around $23,000, the GTI offers a lot of performance for less money than other hot hatches and a lot less than all-wheel-drive machines like the Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Strengths of this model include excellent DSG transmission, Strong all-around performance, classy interior, good fuel economy, and strong safety
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ6BW157118
Stock: BW157118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 78,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995
Al Meyer Ford - Lufkin / Texas
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ6DW116509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$566 Below Market
Sunset Car Company Inc. - Santa Ana / California
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ5CW262740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,377$434 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick - Owings Mills / Maryland
**JUST ARRIVED** **PENDING INSPECTION** **CLEAN CARFAX** **6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION** **ALLOY WHEELS** **TURBO CHARGED 2.0L ENGINE**
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ2CW236760
Stock: AU236760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 54,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,299$781 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition Hatchback Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS!NO ACCIDENT! 2014 Volkswagen GTI is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Based on its total package of performance, comfort and everyday convenience, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI remains one of our top picks for a sporty hatchback.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lively engine- DSG transmission balances performance with convenience- hatchback versatility- upscale interior- compliant ride- good fuel economy.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ0EW005193
Stock: 11-3550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,999$381 Below Market
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Sharpe car with the right options.. A must see. we do all the service work and you get a 90 day warranty on the power train good in any town in the U.S. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ9BW087160
Stock: 2529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
