Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Buy It Unless You Are Broke GTIUNV , 03/08/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All I am going to say is 170,000 miles of FUN! That is right, 170,000 miles and all it took was regular maintenance. If you buy it you will need to put money in it (don't buy it if you are broke). Maintenance is pricey, but you can do most of it yourself. BTW, this is one of four VWs I have had. Report Abuse

Fun to drive slimsalmon , 03/11/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this car from 19K miles to 240K. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive and handles exceptionally. The drive train is solid and at 240K miles my car still doesn't show any signs of weakness or burn any oil. I still haven't needed to replace the clutch or do any transmission work either. The dash and controls are built well and aren't cheap and plasticy like many cars that came out during that time. However, there has been a TON of stuff that needs constant attention outside the main drive train which seemed like it was built so cheaply it was designed to fail. Report Abuse

5 Years of Fun TAN1848 , 06/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 5 Years of fun so far. Nothing to report bad but the body has begun to start making creaking sounds. Thier is 55,000 on the OD and it is time for the timing Belt replacement, Tires and Hoses. I have heard that power steering may become problem in future? Report Abuse

don't get this car!it happens everywhere John7000 , 08/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this car brand new in Bangkok Thailand and after 30000km just when the car is out of warranty, it start to fall apart. We never drive it hard because of the traffic and then the transmission fail (140,000bath to fixed which is about $3,200), and then the abs fail every month, electrical gone nut.....we have to service it every months!!! Report Abuse