Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Buy It Unless You Are Broke
All I am going to say is 170,000 miles of FUN! That is right, 170,000 miles and all it took was regular maintenance. If you buy it you will need to put money in it (don't buy it if you are broke). Maintenance is pricey, but you can do most of it yourself. BTW, this is one of four VWs I have had.
Fun to drive
I've owned this car from 19K miles to 240K. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive and handles exceptionally. The drive train is solid and at 240K miles my car still doesn't show any signs of weakness or burn any oil. I still haven't needed to replace the clutch or do any transmission work either. The dash and controls are built well and aren't cheap and plasticy like many cars that came out during that time. However, there has been a TON of stuff that needs constant attention outside the main drive train which seemed like it was built so cheaply it was designed to fail.
5 Years of Fun
5 Years of fun so far. Nothing to report bad but the body has begun to start making creaking sounds. Thier is 55,000 on the OD and it is time for the timing Belt replacement, Tires and Hoses. I have heard that power steering may become problem in future?
don't get this car!it happens everywhere
We bought this car brand new in Bangkok Thailand and after 30000km just when the car is out of warranty, it start to fall apart. We never drive it hard because of the traffic and then the transmission fail (140,000bath to fixed which is about $3,200), and then the abs fail every month, electrical gone nut.....we have to service it every months!!!
Fun Car to Drive
The car is great to drive, the handling is great. The biggest complaint I have with the VWs is the electrical. This is my third VW and everyone of them has had electrical problems, nothing that's to troulesome, just annoying. The rear wiper is flimsy, the side molding came off, again just annoying. Also, like other VWs with abs brakes mine has malfunctioned. Would I recommend the vehicle, easily 'yes'.
Sponsored cars related to the GTI
Related Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner