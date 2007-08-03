Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

151 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GTI Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 151 listings
  • 2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6

    153,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Black
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    91,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    106,581 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen GTI

    116,804 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    110,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,788

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    114,338 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,990

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    94,262 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,445

    $882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    78,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    94,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    86,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,377

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    54,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,299

    $781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    109,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    61,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,390

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    107,365 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    110,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV

    114,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,484

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI

    85,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen GTI

    76,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,577

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen GTI searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 151 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen GTI
Overall Consumer Rating
4.213 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (62%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Buy It Unless You Are Broke
GTIUNV,03/08/2007
All I am going to say is 170,000 miles of FUN! That is right, 170,000 miles and all it took was regular maintenance. If you buy it you will need to put money in it (don't buy it if you are broke). Maintenance is pricey, but you can do most of it yourself. BTW, this is one of four VWs I have had.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
GTI
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to