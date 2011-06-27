Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Golf Hatchback
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,841*
Total Cash Price
$16,125
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,458*
Total Cash Price
$16,448
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,252*
Total Cash Price
$22,091
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,486*
Total Cash Price
$22,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$576
|$484
|$2,036
|$1,299
|$2,301
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,086
|$556
|$683
|$2,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,050
|Financing
|$867
|$698
|$516
|$323
|$117
|$2,521
|Depreciation
|$3,866
|$1,368
|$1,205
|$1,067
|$958
|$8,464
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,038
|$4,489
|$6,839
|$5,300
|$6,175
|$30,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Golf Hatchback TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$588
|$494
|$2,077
|$1,325
|$2,347
|$6,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,108
|$567
|$697
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,071
|Financing
|$884
|$712
|$526
|$329
|$119
|$2,571
|Depreciation
|$3,943
|$1,395
|$1,229
|$1,088
|$977
|$8,633
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,199
|$4,579
|$6,976
|$5,406
|$6,299
|$31,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Golf Hatchback TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$789
|$663
|$2,789
|$1,780
|$3,152
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,488
|$762
|$936
|$3,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,188
|$956
|$707
|$443
|$160
|$3,454
|Depreciation
|$5,296
|$1,874
|$1,651
|$1,462
|$1,312
|$11,596
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,012
|$6,150
|$9,369
|$7,261
|$8,460
|$42,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$812
|$682
|$2,871
|$1,832
|$3,244
|$9,441
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,531
|$784
|$963
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,249
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,222
|$984
|$728
|$455
|$165
|$3,555
|Depreciation
|$5,451
|$1,929
|$1,699
|$1,504
|$1,351
|$11,934
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,334
|$6,329
|$9,643
|$7,473
|$8,707
|$43,486
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volkswagen Golf in Virginia is:not available
Legal
