Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
1999 Volkswagen Golf
I love VW. The Golf / GTI are my favorite modelss. This 2.0L GL is decent at 115hp and zips me from place to place with great fuel economy. I bought it used from a dealership and got hosed by them. Within first week motor mount broke and they wouldn't pick up the bill. Oh well, after that it has been smooth sailing. I am very happy with this car's ride comfort and handling. I love to weave through traffic in my VW hatchbacks.
Single person's dream
Overall the 1999 VW golf is a fantastic car. It has the handling of a go-kart, fuel economy like a moped, and acceleration like a puma. The TDI engine is exceptional with its milage and reliability. In burning biodiesel, I expect to reach 300,000 miles without any major issues, if the body lasts that long (salty Maine air, roads).
A TRUE VOLKSWAGEN LOVER
You must be a true volkswagen lover to appreciate the smooth ride, great mileage, "too cool" exterior, and ample space this car provides! This was my 1st car and I still love it like as if I just brought it yesterday. It has never been in the shop for repairs! With the exception of a loose knob to adjust the passenger seat - my Golf is still delivering outstanding reliability and quality service.
Nice Grocery Getter
We have had this car going on three years now and the problems seem to have leveled off. I have never seen a car with so many electrical failures and they keep happening, all of the power windows, power locks, brake light assemblies, window wipers selector switch just about any electrical assembly has failed in this car and when I tell VW about the problems they say "well it is 5 years old" I had a 16 year old accord with none of these problems. I have noticed now that people have similar problems with even the new ones. I have to say we are very disappointed and would not recommend buying one
VW Automatic - gas hog
Great vehicle, but with an automatic transmission it's a gas hog. My average highway mileage is only 28.8 MPG. I've had a few tanks in the low 30's MPG. The city mileage is around 20 MPG. I've had it checked by a garage twice and they didn't find anything wrong. Had it into a VW dealer once for another problem and the representative didn't think that 28.8 MPG for highway mileage for an automatic was out of line.
