Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

1999 Volkswagen Golf Curt , 02/22/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love VW. The Golf / GTI are my favorite modelss. This 2.0L GL is decent at 115hp and zips me from place to place with great fuel economy. I bought it used from a dealership and got hosed by them. Within first week motor mount broke and they wouldn't pick up the bill. Oh well, after that it has been smooth sailing. I am very happy with this car's ride comfort and handling. I love to weave through traffic in my VW hatchbacks.

Single person's dream TDiMonkey , 09/04/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the 1999 VW golf is a fantastic car. It has the handling of a go-kart, fuel economy like a moped, and acceleration like a puma. The TDI engine is exceptional with its milage and reliability. In burning biodiesel, I expect to reach 300,000 miles without any major issues, if the body lasts that long (salty Maine air, roads).

A TRUE VOLKSWAGEN LOVER TJMCKAY , 09/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful You must be a true volkswagen lover to appreciate the smooth ride, great mileage, "too cool" exterior, and ample space this car provides! This was my 1st car and I still love it like as if I just brought it yesterday. It has never been in the shop for repairs! With the exception of a loose knob to adjust the passenger seat - my Golf is still delivering outstanding reliability and quality service.

Nice Grocery Getter mark , 02/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have had this car going on three years now and the problems seem to have leveled off. I have never seen a car with so many electrical failures and they keep happening, all of the power windows, power locks, brake light assemblies, window wipers selector switch just about any electrical assembly has failed in this car and when I tell VW about the problems they say "well it is 5 years old" I had a 16 year old accord with none of these problems. I have noticed now that people have similar problems with even the new ones. I have to say we are very disappointed and would not recommend buying one