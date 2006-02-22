Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
- 129,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,555
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
BMW of Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg. This VW is a true survivor. It is as fresh as it appears. The manual transmission shifts smoothly, and the 2.0 is running strong. Enjoy this German Machine from a golden era of VW. The paint is shiny and even the headlights are clear and in great condition. The interior is fresh and clean. The previous owner kept great care of this Golf. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 1998 Volkswagen offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Volkswagen Golf has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA81HXWM255424
Stock: WM255424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2001 Volkswagen Golf 5 speed manual with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; sunroof. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGS21J314005222
Stock: 25699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,439 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$995
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H3VM136084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,785 miles
$4,995
Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Golf GL 2.0, 4D Coupe, I4, 5-Speed Manual, FWD, Red. ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 1996 4D Coupe FWD Volkswagen Golf Red GL 2.0 5-Speed ManualAt Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H6TM098198
Stock: U6009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 224,732 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Rare bird!! 2 Door coupe Golf with the 1.9L TDI diesel tied to a 5 speed manual transmission. Runs like a champ. Plenty of power, good clutch , and decent overall. Body good, interior clean and tires good. We have driven it daily and all the guys here love it! They don't want me to sell it!! Lol. It also has sunroof, power windows and locks and nice stereo. Come see for yourself!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (35 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWBP61J434072482
Stock: 072482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,103 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,350
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!23/29 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61JX34011612
Stock: T33442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Volkswagen Golf 4dr 4dr Hatchback GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGK61J434062149
Stock: EM-062149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 83,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,997
Cornerstone Auto of Plymouth - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFC81H8SM026203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,814 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS* (FWD, 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 1.9L I4 SOHC Direct Injection) with only 113,814 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Golf GLS TDI * 4D Hatchback * Blue Anthracite * Driver vanity mirror * Illuminated entry * Premium AM/FM CD & Cassette * Remote keyless entry * Tachometer.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWGR61J644043938
Stock: UK4200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 199,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California
-Affordable!-Great Commuter!-Well Maintained!-One Owner!-Clean CarFax Report!-Priced To Sell!-Low Maintenance!This is a 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL Hatchback with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission that comes in with 199k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Power Door Locks Power Windows Cruise Control Keyless Entry and much more.This is a an affordable car that you can own today for a great price.If you are looking for a commuter then this is a good choice.These cars are reliable fuel efficient and easy to maintain.It is a One Owner car and it has a Clean CarFax Report.It has been maintained very well by the previous owner.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61JX54007359
Stock: 100492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! *** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. > Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.2005 Volkswagen Golf 24/31 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J754032655
Stock: 70520XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 148,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
J Bertolet Volkswagen - Orwigsburg / Pennsylvania
This 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL includes a AM/FM radio and CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation and is a car that deserves some serious attention. This one's available at the low price of $4,900. Want a hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Flaunting a suave silver exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Keep the tunes going with features like AM/FM radio and CD player. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Contact Information: J Bertolet Volkswagen, 555 Rt 61, Orwigsburg, PA, 17961, Phone: 5703660501, E-mail: johnbertolet@jbertolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWFL61J964008827
Stock: 10420B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S20,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,944$2,809 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU9HM066262
Stock: P4345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 37,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$2,927 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Fuel economy up to 36 MPG, price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU4GM025388
Stock: 25388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,991$3,208 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T 4-Door S Auto... Clean Title, No Accidents, No Damage, 1 Owner! $35 Manufacturer Installed Additional Option. Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU7HM020669
Stock: X020669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 27,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$3,409 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Night Blue Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hpOdometer is 3562 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU5GM059565
Stock: 107823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- 14,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,444$1,850 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU2HM037427
Stock: P4394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 94,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,880$2,013 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Car and Driver 10 Best Cars. Only 94,776 Miles! Boasts 42 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Volkswagen Golf delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touchscreen Premium VIII AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD-changer in dash -inc: (8) speakers, SIRIUS satellite radio, mobile device interface w/iPod cable, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass.*This Volkswagen Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport suspension w/vehicle lowering, Soft opening lockable glovebox, Roof-mounted satellite radio antenna, Remote pwr door locks -inc: auto locking feature, center locking system, Remote keyless entry -inc: rear hatch release & panic button, Rear wiper, Rear passenger heat/air-conditioning ventilation in center console, Rear cargo cover, Rear 3-point safety belts -inc: interlock feature, Pwr-assisted front vented disc brakes w/rear solid disc brakes -inc: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS).*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Accidents Reported, 11 Service Records.*This Volkswagen Golf is a Superstar! *Car and Driver 10 Best Cars, IIHS Top Safety Pick.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Outstanding cabin materials and construction; fuel-efficient diesel engine; spacious hatchback body style; refined driving dynamics.*Visit Us Today *Stop by First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDM7AJ8CW083572
Stock: 19047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
