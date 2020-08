Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas

BMW of Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg. This VW is a true survivor. It is as fresh as it appears. The manual transmission shifts smoothly, and the 2.0 is running strong. Enjoy this German Machine from a golden era of VW. The paint is shiny and even the headlights are clear and in great condition. The interior is fresh and clean. The previous owner kept great care of this Golf. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 1998 Volkswagen offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Volkswagen Golf has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 3VWJA81HXWM255424

Stock: WM255424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020