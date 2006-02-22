Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California

-Affordable!-Great Commuter!-Well Maintained!-One Owner!-Clean CarFax Report!-Priced To Sell!-Low Maintenance!This is a 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL Hatchback with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission that comes in with 199k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Power Door Locks Power Windows Cruise Control Keyless Entry and much more.This is a an affordable car that you can own today for a great price.If you are looking for a commuter then this is a good choice.These cars are reliable fuel efficient and easy to maintain.It is a One Owner car and it has a Clean CarFax Report.It has been maintained very well by the previous owner.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 9BWFL61JX54007359

Stock: 100492

Certified Pre-Owned: No

