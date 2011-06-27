  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Golf
Overview
See Golf Inventory
See Golf Inventory
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2544 lbs.2544 lbs.2544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Porcelain Blue
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rs-Blau Perleffekt Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Cool White
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Porcelain Blue
  • Rs-Blau Perleffekt Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Porcelain Blue
  • Tornado Red
  • Rs-Blau Perleffekt Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Cool White
See Golf InventorySee Golf InventorySee Golf Inventory

Related Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles