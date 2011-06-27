Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good car as long as nothing breaks
This car is great as long as you don't have to replace parts. Volkswagen parts are through the roof! I love my VW, but I need to part with it to get a car that has affordable parts.
Good and Bad
My 1994 Volkswagen Golf is expensive to fix, have has had lots of problems as its mileage increases. However, it is fun to drive, has very good pick up, and is faster than newer cars that I have driven.
Great car - I Bought It Twice
I just re-purchased my 1994 Volkswagen Golf four years after selling it. It was such a good car and the only car I ever regret selling. I've covered 180,000 kms. in it and it has been solid, with no major problems to speak of. It still looks, rides, and runs like it did eleven years ago when I originally purchased it.
Great little car!
I got my Golf as a graduation gift in 2007 and have been fairly happy with it. The guy that owned it before me put a clutch in it after learning how to drive a standard, has some sketchy rust spots (originally a VT car), the engine cuts out at odd moments (due to the MAF sensor), and the radio died a silent death when the battery was disconnected one day. Also, the drivers door lock cylinder comes out with the key and the vacuum-powered locking system doesn't work. Other than that and some routine maintenance, I love my VW and plan on buying a Mk. 4 ASAP. All my friends envy me my sporty little car and want either a Golf or a Jetta now.
Awesome Car
This is the 4th car I have ever owned and I have to say I love it!!! I have had a Subary, Chevy and Audi cars and this one has to be the best (tied with the Audi) It has been reliable from day 1. Fun to drive, fast and easy parking. Gas millage is awesome! Does not depreciate a lot. My wife's 2000 Hyundai depreciated faster than my VW. Its a great car. Easy to Mod. Great car for commuting!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner