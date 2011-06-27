Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback Consumer Reviews

rUBlue , 08/26/2018 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've owned my R for 6 years now and still adore it. I drove it off the lot for 35.5k, which was tough to find since dealers were not budging much on this model. The performance, the styling, the hatchback functionality, build quality, it's is all there (as it should be for the price). The design spanks anything in its class, (looking at you Subaru, EVO, Ford RS, Honda Type-R etc...) At the time VW was only releasing this model every 4 years so as an owner, it's been cool to drive a car that I don't see at every other turn like most cars in LA. The interior of the car is very spacious, fits 5 adults easily, excellent for very tall drivers and yet still maintains a short footprint making it easier to squeeze into tight spaces. This car has been so much fun to drive, it's been difficult to not get into trouble as this car can haul some ass. The AWD drive is a step up over any FWD, but could still use some tweaking, at times you still get some torque steer and it seems to kick in late on heavy cornering. There's a bit of turbo lag, due to its larger turbo but once you wind up the engine to 3500 RPM this thing is a beast! You need to be an experienced manual trans driver to get the most out of this car. There's a bit of body roll as well, but the sport suspension makes for a good balance of comfort and responsive handling which is important when driving in LA county's notoriously terrible roads. My sore points: some of the radio settings are buried under too many menus, the body roll, the not so perfect AWD, the seats aren't super comfortable for long hauls, the A/C temperature is only either cold or not, luckily there's many fan settings and vents to maneuver the air around, the electronic speed limiter :(. The car feels heavy and solid and the exhaust note although not obnoxious, can def get your blood pressure rising. As for maintenance, dealer handled the first 36k miles which made the first 3 years super easy. I recently had to replace the clutch slave cylinder at 55K, it was a dodgy plastic part (now made of metal), and was a real bear to replace, but other than that, the car has been rock solid and I have only had to replace wear n' tear items. I've been pleasantly surprised with its overall reliability, especially for a European car, and aside from the few complaints above, I still love my R and have no plans to get rid of it. This one is going to be a lifer.