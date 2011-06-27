2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Consumer Reviews
car with zip
Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive
Wowzza
Purchased a 2020 GTI-S. My other car is a BMW and after driving this little blaster, I gave the BMW to my wife! Excellent performance, visibility and braking. Love the interior and the fit and finish are way above average. You feel confident and connected to the road as though the car can read your thoughts. The ride is comfortable and controls are easy to read and/or reach. The car is a blast to drive and you can park this baby anywhere. Don’t know why others gave this vehicle a average rating...this is the quickest, best handling vehicle I have owned in years. If you have ever thought about buying a GTI...RUN..don’t walk to your dealer. You won’t be sorry.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still love hot hatches but this model not it
I have had hot hatchbacks for years. Some more techy as less hot. The GTI just falls way behind in many areas, tech, style, mpg, and interior materials.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Golf GTI
Related 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- Volkswagen Passat 2019
- 2019 Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Kia Rio
- 2019 Toyota Prius
- 2019 Prius Prime
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Elantra GT
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic