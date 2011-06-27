2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Consumer Reviews

Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive

Lovin Life , 07/31/2020 S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2020 GTI-S. My other car is a BMW and after driving this little blaster, I gave the BMW to my wife! Excellent performance, visibility and braking. Love the interior and the fit and finish are way above average. You feel confident and connected to the road as though the car can read your thoughts. The ride is comfortable and controls are easy to read and/or reach. The car is a blast to drive and you can park this baby anywhere. Don’t know why others gave this vehicle a average rating...this is the quickest, best handling vehicle I have owned in years. If you have ever thought about buying a GTI...RUN..don’t walk to your dealer. You won’t be sorry.