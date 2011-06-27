Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Dependable Coupe
I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.
Great little Fox!
The VW Fox is a great car. Its built sturdy and will last a while. Mine has over 160,000 miles and still going strong. There are of course the minor problems that occur, but those are common with older vehicles. I highly recommend this car to anyone who wants great fuel ecomony from a German engineered car thats fun to drive.
Great Sub-compact, VW Rocks!
I have been driving my 1993 Volkswagen Fox for over a year. I'm not sure how many miles are on it since the odometer has not worked since I have owned the car. This car is great and it's easy on gas. You will definitely get some looks. Alas, my brother-in-law is now taking the car. I know he'll enjoy it! It has not had any major mechanical malfunctions, only normal wear and tear. I would suggest this car to anyone. If you see this car, buy it. If you like Volkswagens, you'll love the 1993 VW Fox. The manual transmition is great and the suspension is very tight. It is fun in the corners. Hang on! I love VW.
