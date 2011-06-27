Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Dependable Coupe wrciii8988 , 11/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher. Report Abuse

Great little Fox! Melinda , 04/05/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The VW Fox is a great car. Its built sturdy and will last a while. Mine has over 160,000 miles and still going strong. There are of course the minor problems that occur, but those are common with older vehicles. I highly recommend this car to anyone who wants great fuel ecomony from a German engineered car thats fun to drive.