1993 Volkswagen Fox Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,586
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Air conditioning is standard. Five-speed transmission replaces four-speed unit on Base coupe. Base model gets wheel covers, dual outside mirrors, body-color bumpers and bigger tires. GL model gets upgraded interior trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Fox.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wrciii8988,11/28/2008
I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.
DMS,10/09/2010
I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .
YSSMAN,07/17/2006
My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.
My_Claw,04/15/2009
I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
