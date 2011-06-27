  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Fox
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1993 Volkswagen Fox Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Fox for Sale
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,586
Used Fox for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Air conditioning is standard. Five-speed transmission replaces four-speed unit on Base coupe. Base model gets wheel covers, dual outside mirrors, body-color bumpers and bigger tires. GL model gets upgraded interior trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Fox.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Dependable Coupe
wrciii8988,11/28/2008
I purchased the vehicle with 53K on it as a second well handling economy car. It now has 276K with the original interior, paint, engine, transmission and clutch. I have replaces only minor items such as wheel bearings, half shafts, timing belt, plugs and wires and the radiator. There is a VW following for thus vehicle as it, with a few minor modifications, out handles and out performs many others in the class and the next higher.
Best Small Car!
DMS,10/09/2010
I actually had 2 Vw Fox's an 87 and a 93 .I totalled both but came out alive,is was one great little car, it handled great, while every one were buyin sentras and corolla's I bought a Vw Fox, and it was a great car, with only 81hp it still was very dependable and If they would have continued makin the car I would have kept purchasing one .
Still One of the Best
YSSMAN,07/17/2006
My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.
My Fox
My_Claw,04/15/2009
I love this car! I bought it from my brother who loved it and worked on it allot. I have yet to find something that my fox couldn't do. I pulled out a tree stump with it!! I can climb with it! I raced a 1994 civic with a turbo and won!
See all 13 reviews of the 1993 Volkswagen Fox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Volkswagen Fox

Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox Overview

The Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox is offered in the following submodels: Fox Sedan, Fox Coupe. Available styles include Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe, GL Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan, and Polo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Volkswagen Foxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volkswagen Fox for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox.

Can't find a used 1993 Volkswagen Foxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Fox for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,191.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Fox for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,131.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volkswagen Fox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Fox lease specials

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Fox info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles