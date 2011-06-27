My 1993 Fox was indeed my first car and a good one at that. Although what she may have lacked in beauty (she was a little rough around the edges), she made up for in character. Of course everyone is going to be in love with their first car, and for me, there was no question about it. The car was surprisingly safe as well, as it was taken away from me in a 45 MPH head-on collision with a young woman in a Cavalier. I still miss my Fox every day when I drive to school or work, as my Jetta simply cannot fill the void left by that car. It was certainly not a Honda Civic, but it was something that no-one else had. If you have one, hold on to it, as they are very special cars indeed.

