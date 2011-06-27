  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox Consumer Reviews

cheap and fun

1.8T 4me, 09/04/2003
It was the first I owned and one of the most care free cars I've driven. It wasn't exciting like a high performance car but it was cheap to own and operate and virtually nothing bad could happen to it. It was a perfect student vehicle. Too bad VW stopped making this frugal sedan.

