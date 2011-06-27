  1. Home
Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 EuroVan
4.4
7 reviews
Ultimate soccer -mom van

frnr66, 04/04/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned two Eurovans and two Vanagons and the VR6 is the best driving car of them all. It has an awesome engine, though more thirsty than the 5-cylinder version and much more powerful. It is a very comfortable highway cruiser especially for hauling the family and dog to the cottage every weekend. It is the most popular car at rainy day soccer games, with kids inside at the table and under the huge rear hatch. The rear seating is such that kids interact more and play cards at the table instead of Game Boys. Maintenance has been reasonable and been limited to the expected parts that wear-out. Since being off warranty, we've used experienced VW mechanics, but not the dealership.

my mystery machine

KP, 01/05/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Let me start by saying I love this van. We are a camping and bike racing family, and we love the utility, comfort and space. HOWEVER - the HVAC system, which I replaced outside of warranty, has been a problem. 5 dealer visits in 18 months, and the error code for the HVAC just started flashing again - so I guess 6 visits (expensive ones) in 18 months. Other problems (electronic mostly) have also cropped up making this the most expensive vehicle to keep on the road I have ever owned. And this is in the first 80,000 miles.

Great mid-van

Loueeeeee, 12/10/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have owned two Eurovans. The first van was and 1992 and fairly good. It was reliabe. However, this one was slugish. Our 2000 has been outstanding. Except for the air-conditioning, we have had absolutely no problems. In addition, this Eurovan is exceptionally quick and fun to drive. It may seem impossible, but the big ole Eurovan is more agile than some cars I have owned. We are a 5 people family and highly recommend this vehicle to anyone; a great van

Too many problems

Bydo, 03/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We actually have the EuroVan Camper. It's more driveable than other conversion vans and handles well. My wife, who is fairly short, can see traffic well. The tranny went at 9k miles. We've spend about $2000 in repairs this year alone. We paid a lot for this vehicle expecting quality - and it's been nothing but problems.

Love it,but!!

nanny, 05/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my VW Eurovan, but after 37000 miles I started experiencing major and minor breakdowns, quite expensive. No help or support from Volkswagen. Might have to go back to American made. Too bad because it is a great family van.

