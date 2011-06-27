  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Corrado
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Corrado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A modern classic.

Matt, 09/15/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned two Corrados now and I can say without a doubt that of all the cars I have owned (Accord, Civic, RSX, ES300, Endeavor, Dakota, PT Cruiser), the Corrado is my favorite! The Corrado is a very unique car, which is perhaps why I like it so much. It is a very fun car to drive. I love the automatic rear spoiler (yes, the one on mine still works.) In fact, everything but the fog lights on mine still works. Both Corrados I have owned took a lot of TLC, but to me it was worth it. I wish I had the chance to buy one brand new, but I wasn't even driving then. I think it would be awesome if VW came out with a new Corrado!

Report Abuse

untouchable!!!

icpninja420, 03/02/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

its a fabulous car!!! mine has been untouched by anything iv raced so far... iv got a 2.8 thats been modified to a 3.0 high compression pistons polished intake manifold and head bigger valves race cams exhaust power pullys and a chip tuned just to the car and i get 35 mpg!!!

Report Abuse

Nick's Review

Deuce, 12/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Only had it for two months, runs great but the fuel economy is terrible. Interior design seems cheap for a sports car. Good seats, but the dash and controls aren't too spiffy.

Report Abuse

My Corrado

Nickgk, 08/29/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car ever owned

Report Abuse

Slc Corrado

corradoturbo, 03/03/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great Car for being built in the early 90's, overall peroformance and style excellent. Still the best sports car to come from VW today!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale

Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles